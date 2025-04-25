Review: Flute virtuoso Jasmine Choi delivers dazzling and showstopping performances with the SPCO

Choi demonstrated to an enthusiastic audience that she deserves the mantle of stardom being conferred upon her by many in the industry. She took one of Mozart’s three flute concertos and made it feel like a triptych of operatic arias, the mood moving from playful to grief-filled to dancing with delight. When Choi concluded the evening with her own arrangement of a 19th-century violin showpiece by Pablo de Sarasate, her charisma went into overdrive, wringing every drop of schmaltz, drama and showmanship from a piece designed to dazzle.