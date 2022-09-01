POP/ROCK

Elton John and Britney Spears, "Hold Me Closer"

Oops — he did it again. Sir Elton released his new single, a splashy duet with Spears that mashes up his early-1970s classic "Tiny Dancer" with the title track from his 1992 album "The One."

As shameless as it is delectable, the new song is a clear bid to replicate the success of "Cold Heart," John's 2021 collaboration with Dua Lipa, which blended several of his old tunes into a sleek bit of radio bait that carried John into the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 for the first time in more than two decades.

And the gambit is likely to work: Produced by Andrew Watt (who paired Ozzy Osbourne with Post Malone a few years ago for the many-times-streamed " Take What You Want"), "Hold Me Closer" is a bop, a banger, a vibe: 3 ½ minutes of shimmering L.A.-lady electro-pop sung by the world's most fabulous 75-year-old and the '90s' preeminent blue-jean baby. That you can't really tell their voices apart thanks to the buckets of Auto-Tune only makes their pairing that much sweeter.

For Spears, 40, "Hold Me Closer" — which also interpolates "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," John's chart-topping 1976 duet with Kiki Dee — serves as a kind of coming-out party following the recent legal victory that freed her from the onerous conservatorship that ruled her life and work for nearly 14 years. The song is her first new music since her 2016 album "Glory."

For John, a proudly admitted trend-watcher, "Hold Me Closer" registers as the latest sign of his pop savvy: Not only did he understand how much pent-up goodwill existed for Spears in the wake of FreeBritney; he knew, in a summer defined by a house-music revival, that the way to frame her return was with funky bass and airy piano laid over a thumping four-on-the-floor groove. And a melody, of course, that everyone already knows by heart.

MIKAEL WOOD, Los Angeles Times

