Review: Dwight Yoakam, the Mavericks triumph with country music for adults

Unaccustomed to being an opening act, the Mavericks earned a standing ovation from the crowd of 4,000 for its too-brief 65-minute performance. Among the 11 tunes were two — “The Years Will Not Be Kind” (lyrics by Bernie Taupin) and “The Name of the Game” (with a noisy trumpet and saxophone passage) — from “Moon & Stars,” which was released in May, though frontman Raul Malo didn’t plug the band’s 13th record.