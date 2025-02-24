Review: Critic probes connection between books and depression in ‘Bibliophobia’

That insistence on “centering” herself dilutes the impact of “Bibliophobia.” Her twinning of depression and the act of reading is often spot-on, but there’s too much of it, too many names dropped for the sake of showing off. The effect is tedious, which Chihaya seems to acknowledge: “I’m losing track of what I’m supposed to be doing here. ... [Depression] usually does not have a clearly fixed beginning or ending; it’s mostly just terrible, boring middle after terrible, boring middle.”