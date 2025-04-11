Review: Conductor and violinist Dmitri Sinkovsky delivers a dazzling concert with the SPCO

On this night, baroque music was once again largely the order of the evening. And Sinkovsky demonstrated why he’s gained an international reputation for works from that period. Acting as concertmaster, he and his violin led the SPCO in an operatic overture and a concerto grosso by Handel, both expertly executed. He then coaxed the orchestra into having more fun with the music of Vivaldi than I believe I’ve ever experienced in decades of attending their concerts.