Review: Clooney and Pitt carry the fixer caper 'Wolfs'

Things get a jolt when the body in question turns out to be alive, and kind of a hoot, too. The kid, credited only as ''Kid,'' is roused from a drug-induced stupor, and quickly, in tighty whities, goes escaping down the street, forcing the two fixers on an extensive chase leading up to the Brooklyn Bridge. The kid is played with a lot of goofy moxie by Austin Abrams (''Euphoria,'' ''The Walking Dead''), and his account of how he got into this mess, delivered in a cheap motel, may be the film's best sequence. Along with Sean Baker's upcoming ''Anora,'' it's turned into a surprisingly good season for New York nocturnal odysseys propelled by mop-haired kids who end up in Brighton Beach.