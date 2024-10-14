Review: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres gets an early jump on the holidays with sparkly ‘White Christmas’

And working seamlessly with choreographer Tamara Kangas Erickson and Kust, Brindisi elicits elegant presentational performances from a cast led by Gruber and Vierling as old Army buddies Bob Wallace and Phil Davis. The two are aged up for the famous song-and-dance duo who’ve traveled to Vermont to help their old Army commander Gen. Henry Waverly (JoeNathan Thomas) after the inn he bought has fallen on hard times.