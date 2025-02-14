Review: Cellist Abel Selaocoe performs spirited, uplifting concert with St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

While the SPCO’s curtain-raising rendition of Igor Stravinsky’s “Dumbarton Oaks” was meticulously well-executed, especially an intensely aggressive take on the finale, any expectations of a conventional concert experience were cast aside when Selaocoe took the stage with bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Bernhard Schimpelsberger. For Neset’s “Birds,” arranger Woodgates assigned them to be something like the concertino groups you’ll find in a baroque concerto grosso, but very much with the sound and feel of a jazz trio — or quartet, if you count Selaocoe’s cello and voice as two separate instruments.