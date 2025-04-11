Music

Review: Bill Murray and his band pay tribute to two Minnesota legends in Orpheum shows

The comedy star played it mainly straight during Bob Dylan and Prince covers.

By Neal Justin

April 11, 2025 at 5:00AM
Bill Murray performing last month at the ninth annual Love Rocks NYC concert. (Evan Agostini/The Associated Press)

No one is clamoring for Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But their act, The Blues Brothers, deserves a lot of credit for helping revive the careers of legends like Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles while introducing a younger generation to an underappreciated genre.

Bill Murray is taking a page from his former “Saturday Night Live” castmates with his engaging side project, Bill Murray and the Blood Brothers, which stopped Thursday night at the Orpheum Theatre.

The star of “Groundhog Day” and “Ghostbusters” may have been the main attraction, but the main goal here was to spotlight the talents of blues guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, who both seemed to have graduated from the Stevie Ray Vaughan School of Rock. At times, there was almost too much talent and testosterone vying for our attention, with the two playing so fast and furious you may have thought they were trying to disturb the AC/DC concert down the road.

The band, which sometimes stretched to 11 members, also included Jimmy Vivino, a long-time member of Conan O’Brien’s house bands, and Chris Barnes, who captured the spirits of both Jake and Elwood Blues in “Bad News Travels Fast” by donning sunglasses, blowing harp and thrashing his body around.

Murray was not nearly as animated. He didn’t say anything about all the times he visited the Twin Cities when he co-owned the St. Paul Saints. He spent much of the first hour fiddling around in the background with different percussion instruments that he appeared to be picking up at random.

When he did step up to sing lead on the Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting For You” and the Dave Clark Five’s “Catch Us If You Can,” he struggled to make any real connection. It was hard to tell if it was a problem with the sound system or his enthusiasm. Either way, he came across like Nick the Lounge Singer after three too many martinis.

And then, for the last 30 minutes, Murray came alive.

For Wilson Pickett’s “In the Midnight Hour,” Murray suddenly began delivering crystal-clear, pitch-perfect vocals while fully engaging with both the band the crowd. He appeared genuinely moved when Zito took lead for a slow-chugging version of Prince’s “Little Red Corvette.”

When Murray returned to center stage for Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone,” he attacked the lyrics as if was committing to Shakespeare, but with a few added expletives. He brought the same passion to the night’s closer, Stephen Stills’ “Love the One You’re With,” beating his chest, stomping his feet and bringing out the grit in his 74-year-old voice.

“Did you have fun?” said Murray during the encore, one of the few times he talked to the audience. “We had fun.”

By the end of the evening, you had to believe him.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

