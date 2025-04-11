Review: Bill Murray and his band pay tribute to two Minnesota legends in Orpheum shows

The star of “Groundhog Day” and “Ghostbusters” may have been the main attraction, but the main goal here was to spotlight the talents of blues guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, who both seemed to have graduated from the Stevie Ray Vaughan School of Rock. At times, there was almost too much talent and testosterone vying for our attention, with the two playing so fast and furious you may have thought they were trying to disturb the AC/DC concert down the road.