Bill Burr gets labeled as a modern-day Archie Bunker. That's not quite right. His comedy comes from the perspective of a middle-age dude unwilling — or unable — to keep up with the progressives. He may be insensitive, but he's no meathead.

"Old Dads," which starts streaming Friday on Netflix, mirrors his stand-up act. He plays a small-business owner on the verge of being canceled for "sins" like sharing a joke about Caitlyn Jenner during a work trip and telling off a snooty principal at his son's school. His main gripe: Politically correct people don't really care about the plight of others; they're just trying to stay out of trouble.

Burr recruited some top talent for his directorial debut (he also co-wrote the script with Ben Tishler). Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine play his hapless business partners. Bruce Dern pops up as a cranky Uber driver.

Burr unleashes some memorable rants, like when he lights into a motel owner who scolds him for smoking a cigar. But he ultimately pulls his punches. Just when the film is poised to rake the far left over the coals, he ends up throwing his own character onto the fire. All will be fine, he concludes, as long as you take a few anger management courses and listen to your level-headed wife.

Burr was much more daring in his animated series, "F Is for Family," also available on Netflix. "Old Dads" is missing that show's spunk.

Also this week

'Peter and the Wolf'

Those who can't afford to see U2's groundbreaking show at the Sphere in Las Vegas can get a taste of Bono's artistry in the latest adaptation of Sergei Prokofiev's symphonic fairy tale. This 30-minute trifle has animation based on Bono's illustrations and narration from fellow rocker Gavin Friday. The pair contribute some cute touches to modernize the story, but Prokofiev's music remains the most compelling draw. Thursday, Max

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'

For a more stupendous animated adventure, check out the newly restored version of the 1937 classic that changed cinema forever. The project's release is timed to Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, which officially landed this past Monday. Those who want the party to continue should also stream "Once Upon a Studio" with more than 540 beloved characters gathering for the ultimate group portrait. Disney Plus

'The Burial'

Jamie Foxx plays a flashy, chest-pounding attorney who gets in over his inflated head while defending a funeral home operator (Tommy Lee Jones) struggling to keep his business alive. The film sneaks in some messages about race but they get shouted down by theatrical moments that would make even Judge Judy wince. Courtroom proceedings go out the window so that Foxx can deliver "this place is out of order" monologues without interruptions. Prime Video

'Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh'

If you need an incentive to buy a ticket to Gary Gulman's show Saturday at St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater, revisit the 2019 HBO special that put him on the A-list. There's plenty of jokes, but the one-hour performance is at its best when Gulman opens up about bouts with severe depression that temporarily sidelined his stand-up career. It's painfully funny. Max