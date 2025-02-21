Culture

Review: Autumn Knight vividly reimagines streaming in a post-pandemic-lockdown era

Her three-day performance at Walker Art Center captures the mood of the surge in the virtual events that occurred during the pandemic.

By Sheila Regan

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
February 21, 2025 at 7:15PM
Autumn Knight at Western Front (2021). In her “live” performance at the Walker Art Center, Autumn Knight manipulates glowing tubes as part of an overall lighting design by Tom Mays. When she encircles her face with the tubing, it recalls ring lights that exploded in popularity during the explosion of home-streaming events in 2020. (Courtesy Autumn Knight)

The Walker Art Center wraps up its annual performance festival, “Out There,” Saturday with a commissioned work that acts as a time capsule to the days of COVID-19 lockdown.

Fitting with this year’s theme, “The Future of Theater, Today,” “Autumn Knight Live at the Walker, 2025” uses a tool popularized during the pandemic — live streaming — to meditate on the notion of liveness. Knight spends the majority of the show in the McGuire Theater, while the audience watches a livestream of the performance in the Walker Cinema.

COVID-19 reformulated how we think of what “live” means. Unable to perform in front of in-person audiences, companies presented “live” events ranging from recorded content streamed live, to live performances happening in real time on various platforms, to hybrid experiments that blended live and recorded elements.

Most of that type of streaming performance has been left behind as theaters returned to regular programming, but it’s not completely gone. Look no further than a sporting event or music show at a large arena to see that live video feeds are as popular as ever. And recorded performances available to stream or even see in a theater have become not uncommon.

As for Knight, she asks what can be learned from that era of distanced performance.

Her improvisational work, which opened Thursday, is centered around a 16-foot red oak table, designed by Stephanie Lunieski. The table acts as a working stove, a desk, a vanity, a socializing space and a place for memory to converge with the intensity of the present moment.

There’s not so much a story in “Autumn Knight Live” as much as a series of activities — cooking, drawing, playing and passing the time.

Often, Knight’s various strains of improvisation are paired with sound experiments. The table has microphones strategically placed around it. She swirls ice in her mouth to create a disturbing, earth-shattering sound. Her popcorn making, too, sizzles.

The New York-based artist also weaves in memory and nostalgia through objects as well as a sound design by Levy Lorenzo. Black culture motifs, memes and references to pop culture make up a kaleidoscope of sound that situates the work in the context of Black aesthetics, artistry and humor.

Knight’s performance is filmed by a team of video designers/camera people and video director Ross Karre. They capture overhead shots gazing at the objects Knight has gathered, and medium shots that show the action of the piece.

There are also close-up shots of Knight’s austere face. Her concentration and focus are so intense that she’s infinitely riveting to watch. The subtle articulations of her hands with her white perfectly manicured fingernails are fascinating. She also performs a brief sensuous duet with the table itself.

In the second half of the performance, barriers between the theater and the cinema begin to blur, allowing for more connectivity between the two locations.

As Knight playfully navigates a space that is both domestic and performative, the piece looks to find connection as it tangles with the present moment.

Autumn Knight

When: 7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat.

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls.

Tickets: $15-$35, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org

about the writer

about the writer

Sheila Regan

See More

More from Culture

See More

Culture

Medcalf: In praise of my mentor, the late Star Tribune reporter Bob Franklin

Staff headshot
Myron Medcalf
card image

He gave me my start in journalism, and embodied what it means to be an ally.

Culture

Review: Autumn Knight vividly reimagines streaming in a post-pandemic-lockdown era

Sheila Regan
card image

Greater Minnesota

‘I just want to get out of here’: Immigrants make their case in court as ICE detention expands

US Immigration Courtroom in Bloomington MN., photographed on 3/11/14. One by one, the realities of an overwhelmed immigration system came walking into the courtroom in handcuffs and prison-issue flip-flops, Judge William J. Dickerson, who has seen it all in 40 years, presiding. On one recent day in a windowless room with mismatched chairs and tired wood paneling of a basement man-cave, Dickerson, one of three U.S. Immigration Court judges in Minnesota, heard 22 cases of people being detained for