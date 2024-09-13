Review: Arena Dances’ ‘Monument’ captures a striking range of styles

In the work, O’Neill and Haug display their technical ability and also their softness. They fold into each other, and share a precarious tenderness. Created by the dancers with input from rehearsal director Laura Selle Virtucio, the piece is performed to different music, which is selected randomly, each night. On Thursday, they danced to Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.”