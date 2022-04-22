Sara Jensen was hoping to get to Germany to visit family this August, her first trip there since 2019, but she nixed the international excursion as flight prices climbed.

As average gas prices hover near $6 per gallon in California, a few other road trips might be on the chopping block, too.

"Two of the trips we planned we won't be doing," Jensen said. "We were talking about doing a road trip with our kids, and I don't even know that it's going to be cost-effective."

After the delta variant cooled off "hot vax summer" last year and the omicron surge put holiday travel on ice, many Americans were clinging to the idea of returning to a normal vacation season — or what's known as "revenge travel." Instead, pent-up demand for travel, high gas prices and inflation have created the perfect storm.

That has led many travelers to reassess their itineraries, whether it means canceling that overseas trip (again) or trading it for more modest domestic tours.

Closer to home

Michelle Shainess of Minneapolis, who runs the outdoor travel blog Almost There Adventures, anticipated going abroad again this summer. When she looked at flights to Europe, they ranged from $1,000 to $1,500 each, an untenable price for her family of five. Now the Shainesses are trading their European vacation for domestic flights and road trips to national parks. To save on gas, they will rent hybrid cars using the peer-to-peer rental car app Turo.

This summer, the family is mapping out visits to several parks in Washington state, including Olympic, Mount Rainier, North Cascades and San Juan Island. The parks lend themselves to trips that can be done in a more economical way, Shainess said.

"It's more coming back to values and really trying to value time away with family," she said. "We're just trying to look at the situation and travel in any way possible. So with COVID, it was road trips only, no flying. Now it's more fly and drive, but how can we do that in a cost-effective way?"

For Shainess, that means mixing Airbnb stays with a few nights of glamping. Depending on the location and amenities, she has found glamping stays ranging between $150 and $200 per night.

Rising prices haven't deterred standup comedian and avid adventurer Amber Klear, who is hitting the road now more than ever.

"If anything, I'm traveling more because I think our current circumstances in life are just making people realize that life is short," said Klear, who says she has a different perspective on life since surviving a blood clot in her brain a decade ago. "People that I've talked to and even me, we've been holding back the last few years. And even comedy shows are growing exponentially and [I'm] finding that people are just going out more. They're going farther. They're not skipping their vacations."

Klear, who is based in O'Fallon, Ill., said she is traveling to more remote places because she enjoys the juxtaposition of performing at crowded shows and being alone outdoors. An August trip to Mammoth Cave National Park will include shows in Bowling Green, Ky., while an exploration of Stephen's Gap will stop by Huntsville, Ala.

Freedom from gas

Although gas prices have shocked many Americans, the price at the pump gives no anxiety to dual Tesla owners Bridgette and David Kelch. The St. Louis couple have saved nearly $200 on fuel costs in the past month alone. This summer, they will embark on more trips to national parks, as well as a flight to Canada for a trip across the Canadian Rockies.

"That's the trip where we've been most concerned about travel prices, looking at airfare," David Kelch said.

While the Kelches are monitoring prices, they are not letting higher rates stop them from traveling. Along with stamping every national park site in their park passports, they're looking forward to a Minnesota Twins game with David's father and a trip to Glacier National Park to see the glaciers "before they melt," Bridgette said.

"I think the pandemic and Ukraine have brought this to the forefront: Don't take it for granted," Bridgette Kelch said. "Go out and explore, see these cool things and eat this amazing food and appreciate what we have here."



