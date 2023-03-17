Revelers turn out at St. Patrick's Day parade in St. Paul amid chilly weather

A member of the St. Paul Bouncing Team goes skyward during St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2023 in downtown St. Paul, Minn. David Joles, Star Tribune Roxy Holt, left to right, Ethan Skinner and Mikaela O’Keefe might have been a bit underdressed for the weather while dancing with the O’Keefe clan. David Joles, Star Tribune Dave Williams of White Bear Lake wore dual purpose glasses during St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade. David Joles, Star Tribune Parade goers in a skywalk stayed warm while watching Fancy Ray, Celebrity Grand Marshal. David Joles, Star Tribune Members of Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers walk the route. David Joles, Star Tribune St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter waves to people in a skyway above him to come on down during the St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade below them. David Joles, Star Tribune Kano the husky road in style, pushed by owner Nita Cotton of Rosemount. David Joles, Star Tribune The skyways were jam packed with parade goers trying to stay warm while watching St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade. David Joles, Star Tribune Children in a skyway wave to participants in the St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade below them. David Joles, Star Tribune St. Paul Police Officer Tommy Adams wore a clover and some beads supplied by parade attendees. David Joles, Star Tribune Jeff Schmidt of Woodbury does a little dance to stay warm before the start of the St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade. David Joles, Star Tribune