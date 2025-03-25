The representatives for two disgruntled fan bases will open the baseball season in St. Louis’ third version of Busch Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The contrast in the unhappiness is that in St. Louis it is taking place with what has been the game’s most loyal following for generations, and in Minnesota, the attitude toward the Twins is take ’em or leave ‘em more often than not.
The Cardinals won 105 and 100 games (World Series in ’04), the last two seasons in Busch Stadium II. Attendance was over 3 million in those last two seasons, and then they moved into the new Busch — a real ballpark — in 2006.
Take away the two COVID-impacted seasons and the Cardinals shot past 3 million in attendance for 16 consecutive seasons.
Example of this fandom:
The Twins made a 2009 visit to Busch on the weekend of June 26-28 for a three-game series. It was steaming — including a high of 98 for a Saturday afternoon game.
Eighty percent of the Cardinals fans were wearing jerseys, and 90% were in honor of Albert Pujols. On that Saturday, Pujols homered off Kevin Slowey in the first and then again in third. I imagine still hearing that Cardinals crowd accompany Albert’s line drive to left center — first the anticipation, then the build-up, and then the explosion of sound when the ball was gone.
The Cardinals eased through the NL Central in 2011, then won the World Series over the Texas Rangers when Nelson Cruz failed to catch a ball in right field — proving his status as a DH.
And then came the shock: St. Louis allowed Pujols to leave as a free agent, signing as he did a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels.