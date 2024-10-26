Listen, we all know the Timberwolves gave $3.3 million to Joe Ingles on July 3 out of desperation to have someone who could make a three-pointer from a corner on occasion. If they had any idea it would be possible to complete a trade with the New York Knicks that included Donte DiVincenzo three months later, there’s no way the Woofies would have used that valuable cap space on Ingles.