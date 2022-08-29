Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Twins, who have been buried and revived a few times already this year. They are in a comeback cycle after sweeping the Giants over the weekend to pull within two games of Cleveland. With some key players perhaps returning soon from injury, it should be a fun stretch run.

Rand expresses pessimism — perhaps prematurely — about the Vikings after looking at their depth in the preseason. In a role reversal, Reusse is still in wait-and-see mode.

And Reusse caught up recently with former Gophers football coach Jerry Kill, who brings his New Mexico State squad to town against P.J. Fleck's Gophers on Thursday.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports