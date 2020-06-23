Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a unilateral return to play order Monday with the intention of starting a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a labor disagreement.

What happens now?

MLB has asked players for two things by this afternoon: An answer to whether players can report to spring training within seven days; and an agreement on an operating manual, including health and safety protocols.

When would the season start?

Projected start dates are July 24-26.

When and where is spring training?

Scheduled to start July 1; the Twins will train at Target Field. Because of COVID-19 spikes, Arizona and Florida spring training sites will not be open.

How long is the season?

60 games.

Will the playoffs be expanded?

No. Still 10 teams. That could change if players and owners continue to talk over the next month.

What will the schedule look like?

To limit travel, teams would play only teams in their division and teams in the similar division of the opposite league. That would mean the Twins will play would play some National League Central teams (Cubs, Cardinals, Brewers, Reds, Pirates) in addition to the Royals, White Sox, Tigers and Indians. Presumably MLB has a schedule almost ready.

What is the salary structure?

Players will be at full pro rate, which means they’ll get 37 percent of their full season salary.

How many players will each team have?

Undetermined. Rosters could be 30 players with a “practice squad” available.

What rules are being changed?

It is likely designated hitters will be used in all games. Extra innings could start with a runner on second base, which is a minor league rule. A final decision hasn’t been made on those, however.

Will there be fans?

Not likely. It’s possible teams could have a limited number, but that has not been determined.

Why did the players reject a plan yesterday and why would they accept this plan?

Basically, they still have the right to file a grievance — saying the league did not follow through on its promise to try to play as many games as possible — that could net them millions of dollars.

What happens if teams are hit hard by coronavirus?

MLB reacted by saying all teams will train at homesites. It appears the season will go on despite the pandemic. MLB’s original 67-page plan included return-to-play guidelines on social distancing, with no spitting, high-fiving, chewing of tobacco or seeds, etc. Players will be tested for coronavirus multiple times per week.