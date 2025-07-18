Retirees, here's how to tweak the 4% rule to protect your nest egg

New retirees might enter a different environment than their predecessors—the economy or market might have changed slightly or dramatically.
Morningstar researchers have investigated and identified their latest starting safe withdrawal rate. Hint: it's slightly lower than last year.
Here to discuss this research is Amy Arnott, a portfolio strategist with Morningstar. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: You and your co-authors recently published your annual report on the state of retirement income. Can you talk about the main goal of this research and how it's different from other research that looks at retirement income strategies?
A: The goal was to estimate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio during retirement.
This is one of the most difficult questions that people will face during their financial lives. When you're saving for retirement, it's pretty straightforward as long as you start early and you're consistent. But when it comes to your retirement portfolio and figuring out how to turn it into a paycheck for yourself, that gets more complicated.
There's the danger of running out of money during retirement, but on the other hand, a lot of people actually end up underspending. So, there's a balance between spending enough that you can enjoy your retirement, but not spending so aggressively that you might have to cut back later in life.
Most retirement withdrawal research is based on looking at historical market data. This started with William Bengen's landmark paper in 1994, which looked at market data going back to 1926 and figured out the highest withdrawal rate you could have made that would've survived. That's the origin of the 4% rule.