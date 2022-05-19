A retired Minneapolis deputy city attorney has been named acting head of the department while a permanent replacement is sought.

Peter Ginder retired in 2016 after more than three decades working for the city of Minneapolis, most recently leading its civil division. He will begin his role as interim city attorney on Monday, Mayor Jacob Frey's office announced Thursday.

City Attorney Jim Rowader said last week that he will not seek reappointment for a second term.

"Peter has built a reputation across the legal field as an incredible attorney and a strategic leader," Frey said. "I have full trust and confidence in Peter and know he will help lead the city of Minneapolis through this time of change."

The mayor's office also announced that Ginder has resigned from his post on the Minnesota Peace Officer Grievance Arbitration Panel and that Ginder has a pending application for reappointment to the city's Charter Commission.

"If Ginder is reappointed, he will establish an ethical barrier and cease any Charter Commission activity during his time as acting City Attorney," according to the statement.

Ginder is in the process of reactivating his law license and completing legal course credits. His first days in the City Attorney's Office will include onboarding and meetings with staff. He will not give legal counsel until completion of those credits, the mayor's office said.

Lee Sheehy – who previously led the state's Judicial Selection Commission for former Gov. Mark Dayton – will lead the search for Rowader's replacement. Sheehy and a volunteer committee have been tasked with coming up with recommendations that the mayor will consider. The City Council will vote on the mayor's nomination.