Retired detective found dead in hoarding conditions in Connecticut, months after she went missing

The state medical examiner's office said her cause of death could not be determined because the remains were mostly skeletal. A friend had called police to request the welfare check July 3, 2024. He told investigators Notarangelo last texted him around June 12, 2024, saying she was having abdominal cramps, vomiting and had fallen. It's not clear why the friend — who did not return phone and text messages — waited so long to call authorities.