SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Retired big league pitcher Octavio Dotel has died following a roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.
Retired big league pitcher Octavio Dotel has died following a roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic
Retired big league pitcher Octavio Dotel has died following a roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.
The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 9:16PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New Mexico governor mobilizes National Guard to tackle crime emergency in Albuquerque.