Retired Army officer pleads guilty to sharing classified info on Russia-Ukraine war on dating site

President Donald Trump said Monday he would punish Russia with ''biting'' tariffs if there isn't a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days. He made the announcement during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Trump also said NATO members will purchase ''billions and billions'' of dollars in U.S. weaponry including Patriot missiles and transfer the munitions to Ukraine under a new deal to support Kyiv in defending itself against Russia. And he said this should serve notice to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is serious about ending the war.