Minnesota Vikings fans are doing more than cheer for their team. They're also spending money on merchandise and watching the games — and more of it as the winning season goes on.

Fan HQ, a sports apparel and memorabilia store in Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka, has had an incredible run during the NFL season as the Minnesota Vikings kept winning, said owner Shaun Hagglund.

"It's close to, if not the biggest, year we've ever had," said Hagglund, who opened his store in 2009. Sales for Vikings jerseys and team apparel doubled in 2022.

The Vikings organization is benefitting from the hype as well. Jersey sales at NFLShop are up 91% year over year, according to the National Football League. Fanatics, which provides licensed sports apparel and manages the Vikings' online and brick and mortar stores, said Vikings merchandise sales are up 85% compared with the 2021 season.

Twin Cities retailers and downtown hotels, bars and restaurants are expecting even more profits this weekend as the Vikings — with a record of 13-4, one of the 10 best records in franchise history — meet the New York Giants Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium for the playoffs.

"Having a team performing at a high level when we're in a position to show the game like nobody else can, is a really good place for us to be," said Jason Cooney, the Minneapolis-based operating partner of Tom's Watch Bar, the new downtown sports bar at 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

As casual fans get excited about the team, Pro Image Sports at Mall of America has sold out of some Vikings items, particularly kids-sized Justin Jefferson jerseys, said general manager Jesse Kern.

"I've been reordering every few weeks," Kern said.

Demand for replica jerseys of Jefferson has propelled sales at Fan HQ to levels not seen since 2017, when the Vikings came one win shy of playing in the Super Bowl, Hagglund said.

Since mid September, traffic at the Vikings' team stores at U.S. Bank Stadium, Mall of America and Vikings Lakes in Eagan has been at a steady, high pace, said Erin Swartz, the Vikings' senior director of brand, creative and project management.

Downtown boosters are hoping this weekend's game yields the same traffic downtown as the 2018 division playoff home game against the New Orleans Saints, which became known as the Minneapolis Miracle when the Vikings won. Hotels that weekend were booked at 90% Saturday night and 82% Sunday, said Melvin Tennant, chief executive of Meet Minneapolis, the city's tourism agency.

With the start time set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday, hotels are hoping most out-of-towners will stay through Monday, Tennant said, a welcome since January is typically slow.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council anticipates fans will arrive early Sunday and stay late, spending money for "additional things" like food or drink, said Leah Wong, the council's vice president of external relations.

"Our hospitality and retail sectors are really looking forward to having 70,000-plus fans who will enjoy downtown and all it has to offer," she said.

That includes fans who don't have tickets but want to immerse themselves in the playoff atmosphere downtown.

Cooney is expecting a large crowd at Tom's Watch Bar. The bar, which opened in October, has hosted large Vikings crowds that visit the 8,000-square-foot venue before and after games, and also during away games for watch parties that feature a live DJ.

"The Vikings have been so amazing for us this year," he said. "Every game, it seems like we're packed."

The venue, the franchise's first in the Midwest, seats over 300 people and features roughly 120 television screens.

The economic impact of the playoff game flows to retailers, restaurants and hotels — and also adds to the tax coffers. The food and tickets are taxed, Tennant said.

The game also lends an opportunity to appeal to people who may not otherwise visit Minneapolis, he said.

"Not saying all New York Giants fan are coming from New York, but we do know that New Yorkers oftentimes consider themselves the center of the universe, so to get them here and see what we have, I think, will be a great awareness building opportunity," he said.

Keeping up with inventory has been hard for Hagglund and other store managers because initial orders are based on the team's previous season record and expectations based on personnel and rankings. In 2021, the Vikings had a losing record and missed the playoffs.

The team's historic turnaround was a welcomed surprise, Hagglund said.

"We've already had to order for next year," he said. "It's really challenging to get your hands on anything new just to meet the demand."