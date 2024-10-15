US retail trade group expects holiday season sales to grow more slowly

Management consulting firm Bain & Co. said it anticipated November and December retail sales to rise by 3% as opposed to the 4.2% growth seen last year. AlixPartners, another consulting firm, expects sales for October through December to be up anywhere from 2% to 5%, lower than last year's 6% increase. Consulting and research firm Customer Growth Partners predicted sales to grow 4% during the holiday period, just slightly below its figure from last year.