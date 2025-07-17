Retail sales up a surprising 0.6% in June after a May pullback by consumers

WASHINGTON — After an earlier pullback, consumers picked up their spending in June despite anxiety over tariffs and the state of the U.S. economy.
Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.6% in June after declining 0.9% in May, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Sales in April fell 0.1%, pulled down by a steep drop in auto sales, after Americans ramped up their car-buying in March to get ahead of President Donald Trump's 25% duty on imported cars and car parts.
Excluding autos and automotive parts, sales rose 0.5%, according to the Commerce Department.
There was broad-based strength across the board. Clothing and accessories stores posted a 0.9% sales increase, while restaurants had a 0.6% increase. Online retailers saw a 0.4% gain.
The retail sales report arrives amid a whipsaw frenzy of on and off again tariffs have that jolted businesses and households. For businesses, that has made it harder to manage supply and inventories. Americans are focusing more on necessities, when they do shop.
The latest government report showed that inflation rose last month to its highest level since February as Trump's sweeping tariffs push up the costs of everything from groceries and clothes to furniture and appliances.
Consumer prices rose 2.7% in June from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Tuesday, up from an annual increase of 2.4% in May. On a monthly basis, prices climbed 0.3% from May to June, after rising just 0.1% the previous month.
Trump insists that the U.S. effectively has no inflation as he has attempted to pressure Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell into reducing short-term interest rates.