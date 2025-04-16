Retail sales rise 1.4% in March as shoppers stock up on big ticket items ahead of tariffs

NEW YORK — U.S. shoppers stepped up their shopping last month, fueled by a spending spree on big ticket items, particularly cars, before President Donald Trump's expansive new tariffs started kicking in.
But analysts were quick to point out that the data wasn't a sign of strength but underscored the extreme economic uncertainty that shoppers face and how they want to get ahead of higher prices.
Retail sales rose 1.4% in March, after rising 0.2% in February, according to the Commerce Department.
Tbe number marked the highest percentage gain since January 2023, when it was 4.1%, according to FactSet.
Retail sales fell 1.2% in January, hurt in part by cold weather that kept more Americans indoors, denting sales at car dealers and most other stores.
Excluding sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, sales rose 0.5% in March, compared with the previous month.
Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers rose 5.3%, and the report also underscored strength elsewhere. Sales rose at electronics stores, sporting goods retailers and clothing and accessories stores. Grocery stores and online retailers also saw gains. Restaurants had a 1.8% increase. However, furniture and home furnishings stores posted a decline.
''These are simply blow out numbers on March retail sales where the rush is on like this is one gigantic clearance sale,'' said Christopher S. Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBonds LLC in a published note. ''Consumers are expecting sharply higher prices the next year and are clearing the store shelves and picking up bargains while they can. ''