Retail sales rise 1.4% in March as shoppers stock up on big ticket items ahead of tariffs

The ''diffusion'' line, made in China with synthetic material, is priced at around $120. Farago estimated that with the new tariffs, the shoe line will have to be priced at around $300, the same price as the expensive leather version made in Italy. The diffusion line was developed three years ago, and it had already reached 10% of its overall business. Farago had hoped that by 2026, it would be 30% to 40% of the company's total sales.