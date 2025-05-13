WASHINGTON — Retail egg prices in the US decline for the first time in months.
Retail egg prices in the US decline for the first time in months
Retail egg prices in the US decline for the first time in months.
The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 12:39PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he will be waiting for Russian leader Putin in Ankara on Thursday for talks
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he will be waiting for Russian leader Putin in Ankara on Thursday for talks.