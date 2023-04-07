Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A Cub strike set to begin at 5:30 a.m. Friday ahead of an expectedly busy holiday shopping weekend is no more after union leaders reached a historic labor agreement shortly after midnight for 3,000 workers serving 33 Twin Cities stores.

The United Foods and Commercial Workers Local 663 announced it had won a two year tentative contract, which members need to now ratify at a meeting set for April 11.

The tentative contract calls for raises of $2.50 to $3.50 an hour that will go into effect in stages starting Spring 2024. Union members had sought raises of up to $4 an hour.

In other gains, some 300 part-time "retail specialists" won full-time status, while the entire union won the right to establish a "landmark" safety committee.

"The union was able to secure huge wins for the part-time workers who make up the majority of the bargaining unit," UFCW officials said in an early morning announcement.

In a statement, Cub Foods officials said they were "pleased" to have reached an agreement "that will provide Minneapolis and west metro area Cub team members with historic wage increases and continued comprehensive health and welfare and retirement benefits as requested by the union."

Cub officials added they care "greatly" for team members "and are pleased that our stores will be open and ready to serve our customers and communities throughout the holiday weekend."

The agreement not only prevents a strike during a traditionally busy weekend, but ends weeks of contentious wrangling between the two parties.

Union members, who have worked since their labor agreement expired March 4, voted Tuesday to authorize a strike that was set to run Friday and Saturday, just ahead of the busy Easter holiday, when customers traditionally buy Easter hams and other holiday fixings.

Union members insisted they had sacrificed much to keep the stores humming during a hectic pandemic that subjected workers to difficult working conditions, illness and prevented them from seeing vulnerable loved ones. Some members noted that any hero pay they had received in spurts ended long ago.

Last week, the union also filed a grievance with the National Labor Relations Board claiming unfair working conditions in which Cub subjected workers to interrogations, threats and other "coercive actions."

Cub officials denied the allegations and questioned if the filing was a tactic designed to prevent management from calling in permanent replacement workers.

Cub Foods, which Rhode Island-based United Natural Foods bought in 2018, owns 33 stores in the Twin Cities area, however there are many more stores that franchise owners operate. The franchise-owned stores are not part of the union agreement and were not subject to strike.