Rested Timberwolves look listless in 114-88 loss to Thunder in Game 1 of Western Conference finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Minnesota hadn't played in nearly a week and Oklahoma City had just played in a Game 7 two days earlier.
It was the Timberwolves who lacked energy as the Thunder rolled to a 114-88 victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night.
Minnesota coach Chris Finch said his team was just a bit off.
''There were a lot of good shots out there," he said. "I think we've got to clean things up a little bit. You know, sometimes the passes were late, sometimes we weren't quite shot ready. Sometimes we need to turn to other plays, you know. But I did think that we got a number of really good looks.''
Julius Randle scored 20 points in the first half to help the Timberwolves take a 48-44 lead, but Oklahoma City shot 61.9% from the field after the break while Minnesota shot just 35%.
Randle scored just eight points in the second half and only took five shots.
''Whether there's misses or makes, we've still got to defend at a high level," Randle said. "And I think that was probably the difference in the second half.''
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, who had averaged 26.5 points per game in the playoffs, scored 18 on 5-for-13 shooting. No other Minnesota players scored in double figures.