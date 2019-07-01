The latest openings and closings in the Twin Cities
Closing / Changing
- Public Kitchen + Bar (229 6th St. E., St. Paul, publickitchenstpaul.com) The Park Square Court building on 6th St. E. across from Mears Park is converting into an apartment building, and construction would have shuttered two of chef Justin Sutherland’s restaurants, Handsome Hog and Public Kitchen + Bar, for up to 16 months, Sutherland said. Instead, Sutherland is closing Public permanently, and moving the neighboring Handsome Hog to the home of another of his projects, deep-dish pizzeria the Fitz. Read our coverage here.
- The Fitz (173 Western Av. N., St. Paul, thefitzstpaul.com) The Fitz will become a newer, larger Handsome Hog, although some of its pizzas will remain on the new menu. Read our coverage here.
- The Bad Waitress Northeast (700 Central Av. NE., thebadwaitress.com) The diner's 3-year-old northeast Minneapolis outpost has permanently closed. "We are focusing our efforts at our original Eat Street location at 26th and Nicollet," says an announcement on its website. "There will be a new restaurant taking over the space that will be opening in the near future."
- McCormick & Schmick's (800 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., mccormickandschmicks.com) After 20 years on the corner of Nicollet Mall and 9th St. in Minneapolis, McCormick & Schmick’s has closed permanently. “Our lease was set to expire, and due to COVID-19 and the city’s elimination of dine-in services, we decided not to renew our lease and close our doors,” said Howard Cole, COO of McCormick & Schmick’s, in a statement. Another McCormick & Schmick’s, at the Westin Galleria hotel in Edina, remains open for pickup and delivery. Read our coverage here.
- Fig + Farro (3001 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-208-0609, figandfarro.com) The Calhoun Square plant-based restaurant is closing permanently. "With uncertainty of when we can reopen our dining room safely, we have decided to turn our mission of food and climate into a foundation," said an announcement from the restaurant on Instagram. Since its launch, Fig + Farro held monthly guest lectures, classes and events that addressed climate change and fostering a healthier planet. The restaurant's last day will be May 31.
- Burger Jones (3200 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-746-0800, burgerjones.com) Donna Fahs, the chief operating officer of Parasole Restaurant Holdings, which owns and operates the restaurant, said Burger Jones had been successful and the company had signed a lease extension last year. But the company that manages Calhoun Village, Doran Commercial, had another business interested in the spot, and asked Parasole leaders if they'd like an out, Fahs said. Already facing revenue losses over the state-order shutdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Fahs said Parasole "decided it was in our best interest to take the deal and walk away." She also cited minimum wage increases coming this summer in Minneapolis. Read our coverage here.
- Bonfire (Multiple locations: Woodbury, Savage, Blaine, Eagan, bonfirewoodfirecooking.com) A message on its website May 15 announced the closure of all Twin Cities Bonfire locations. "We were already walking a fine line before COVID-19 and given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, we do not see a viable path forward."
- A Cupcake Social (3800 S. 28th Av., Mpls., 651-243-1114, acupcakesocial.com) May 30 will be the last day for this south Minneapolis cupcake shop and food truck. "It is with heavy hearts that we write this, but the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. has had greater impact on our small business than we anticipated," the owners wrote on Instagram.
- Vivo Kitchen (15435 Founders Ln., Apple Valley, 952-891-8808, vivomn.com) The sprawling restaurant’s 350-seat setup — which grows to 500 during patio season — transitioned into a modest takeout operation, and revenue plummeted 88% in the weeks since COVID-19 took hold in Minnesota.The last day of takeout service will be May 23. Read our coverage here.
- Pazzaluna (360 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-223-7000, pazzaluna.com) The 21-year-old Italian restaurant in downtown St. Paul, has permanently closed.The restaurant, owned by Morrissey Hospitality, has been dark since March 17. “Irrespective of when restrictions are lifted, we are not confident in the immediate return of customers who are worried about their health and family members,” said Morrissey president Richard Dobransky in a statement. “Pazzaluna was created for our customers to enjoy each other’s company in a sharing, vibrant atmosphere." The official closing date is May 31. Read our coverage here.
- Cleveland Wok (767 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-699-3141) Closed for a remodel since a February 2019 fire, the 20-year-old Highland Park restaurant announced it won't be returning.
- Bar Luchador (825 Washington Av. SE., Mpls., 612-379-1450, barluchador.com) The 5-year-old Mexican restaurant and wrestling-themed bar in Stadium Village announced its closure on May 4, in a message on its website. "We could keep scratching and clawing our way through these strange weeks and months and try and keep fighting," the announcement said. "But I really don’t know what the restaurant world is going to look like when this is all said and done, and I just don’t know if we would have been able to make it. So we are packing it in."
- 4 Bells (612-904-1163, 4bells.com) The Lowcountry cuisine spot on Loring Park, known for its fried chicken and peel-and-eat shrimp, has closed "indefinitely," according to its website.
- Izzy's Ice Cream (2034 Marshall Av., St. Paul, izzysicecream.com) After two decades on the Twin Cities ice cream scene, one venerable shop is calling it quits. Izzy’s Ice Cream is permanently closing its first cafe, in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood. Both the St. Paul shop and the newer Minneapolis location, at 1100 2nd St. S., had been dark since March 17, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.The Minneapolis shop reopened for delivery in early May; at the same time, the building was put on the market. Read our coverage here.
- El Burrito Minneapolis (4820 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., elburritostp.com) St. Paul's El Burrito Mercado closed its short-lived Minneapolis outpost. “With all the unknowns, it’s just too much,” said co-owner Milissa Silva-Diaz. “It didn’t feel like we had a choice." The Silva family opened the restaurant in August 2018, taking over the longtime home of the former Pepito’s Family Mexican Restaurant, which had closed the previous year. Read our coverage here.
- Anelace (2402 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-236-4870, facebook.com/anelacecoffee) An electrical malfunction in an apartment fireplace is suspected of igniting a fire that damaged several residences and retail storefronts along Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis -- including Anelace Coffee, which announced April 21 that it would be closing permanently. Read our coverage here.
- NE Arcade (1032 3rd Av. NE., Mpls., ne-arcade.com) The bar and arcade announced April 22 that it would close permanently. It had only opened in northeast Minneapolis last November. "I want to thank you all for your support during these past few months, as we tried to get this little business off the ground," wrote the owner on Facebook. "Unfortunately, we don’t have the resources to continue, and have to announce our permanent closure."
- Egg & I (2828 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-872-7282, eggandimn.com) Lyn-Lake breakfast cafe the Egg and I has closed permanently, following a statewide order shutting down restaurants for on-premise dining. Its St. Paul sister restaurant, known informally as the Big Egg, will stay open (2550 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-647-1292). Read our coverage here.
- Sleepy V's (1226 2nd St. NE., Mpls., sleepyvs.com) Northeast Minneapolis doughnut shop Sleepy V’s closed early April, but it’s not only because of coronavirus. “It was a lot of things,” said co-owner Vince Traver. “We were crashing and burning anyway.” The operation faced a number of bumps in the road, including an early name change to avoid trademark litigation. Traver said he also contended with lease issues, labor costs, and slow business this past winter. “And then this happened,” he said, referring to the coronavirus, and the state’s efforts to stop its spread by closing restaurants for on-premise dining. Read our coverage here.
Now Open
- The Grocer's Table (326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com) After its April debut was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Grocer’s Table opened June 3. As per current state mandate, on-site dining will be restricted to a newly expanded patio that takes advantage of previously untapped sidewalk footage. Read our coverage here.
- Pho Mai (14th Av. SE. & SE. 4th St., Minneapolis, phomaimn.com) A new Vietnamese restaurant from the owners of Brooklyn Park's MT Noodles takes over the short-lived Tim Horton's of Dinkytown. Bánh mì, eggrolls, rice platters and four kinds of pho are on the menu. Open May 21 for takeout. Read our coverage here.
- East Side Bar (858 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-348-8450, esbstp.com) The former Ward 6, which closed in 2018, reopened as East Side Bar, under the same ownership. Sandwiches, salads, flatbreads and family dinners are available for takeout.
Announced / Coming Soon
- Brasa (818 W. 46th St., Mpls, brasa.us) Brasa Premium Rotisserie, the casual roasted meat spot from Alma restaurateur Alex Roberts is expanding. A new location at the corner of W. 46th St. and Bryant Av. S. in Minneapolis is expected to open this spring. The space, east of Lake Harriet, was most recently occupied by Studio 2 Cafe, and before that, Java Jack’s Coffee Cafe and the very first Rustica Bakery. Read our coverage here.
- Rustica (200 Southdale Center, Suite A, Edina, rusticabakery.com/) Owner Greg Hoyt’s expansion to Southdale is motivated, in part, by parking. He was also taken by the specific location of his new outpost, which is part of the glam new Life Time complex that opened late last year. Look for a view into Life Time’s indoor soccer field, a patio when the weather cooperates and a 70-seat setting designed to encourage diners to linger over conversation or their laptops. Expect to encounter Rustica’s full array of breads and pastries, along with grab-and-go salads and sandwiches. Opening March 20. Read our coverage here.
- Mill Valley Market (1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., 612-355-7757, loppet.org) The Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park is about to get a new restaurant. Mill Valley Market, a counter-service operation, could be up and running as soon as the Fastenal Parallel 45 Winter Festival and the cross-country ski World Cup, March 14-17. The restaurant is a spinoff of Mill Valley Kitchen in St. Louis Park.It replaces Cajun Twist, which left the Trailhead with plans to open a stand-alone restaurant in south Minneapolis. Read our coverage here.
- Sidebar (303 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., surdyks.com) With this exciting new venture, the fourth generation of Surdyks are placing their imprint on their family-owned northeast Minneapolis landmark. Following in the footsteps of the family’s wildly popular Surdyk’s Flights outpost at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (R.I.P., Terminal 1, still going strong at Terminal 2), the restaurant and bar will take advantage of the company’s best assets: the inventory of its well-stocked cheese shop and liquor store, plus the expertise of the folks behind those enterprises. Location? They’re repurposing a chunk of sales floor real estate from the family’s busy retail store. The 41-year-old cheese shop is also getting an upgrade. Opening summer 2020. Read our coverage here.
- Unnamed Birchwood Cafe-Minnesota Farmers Union collaboration (750 S. 2nd St., Mpls. ) Building on their successful collaboration at the Minnesota State Fair, this farm-focused partnership is taking over the prime near-the-Guthrie site that was the longtime home of Spoonriver. Birchwood chef Marshall Paulsen has made his Seward neighborhood restaurant a prime example of what happens when kitchens pay attention to the seasons and tap locally produced ingredients — and cater to vegetarians and vegans — which makes the concept a fitting replacement to Spoonriver owner Brenda Langton’s considerable culinary legacy. Opening 2020. Read our coverage here.
- Dayton’s Food Hall & Market (700 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. ) The massive former Dayton’s department store in downtown Minneapolis is undergoing a $214 million renaissance. Most of the 12-story building will be transformed into offices, but retail is planned for the street and skyway levels, and the lower level (translation: basement) will feature a 45,000-square-foot food hall, connected to the two floors above with an atrium cut into the building’s infrastructure. The ornate first-floor space that was the longtime home of J.B. Hudson jewelers is also being eyed for a restaurant, but no tenant has been announced. Opening spring 2020. Read our coverage here.
- Hamburguesas El Gordo (161 Victoria St., St. Paul, gordoburgers.com ) The Mexican street food spot will add its third Twin Cities location this spring in the Summit-University neighborhood storefront that formerly housed Tori Ramen (the others are in West St. Paul and Minneapolis). Dine-in or take out burgers, hot dogs, handmade tortilla tacos or Mexican specialties.
- Pillbox Tavern (400 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul) Opening in March in the Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul is this tavern from executive chef Graham Messenger. The redevelopment brings new life to the former Macy's Dayton's department store. Read our coverage here.
- Red's Savoy (400 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul, savoypizza.com) The famous local pizza chain that opened in downtown St. Paul in 1965 is returning to its roots. After leaving its 421 E. 7th St. address in 2017, Red's Savoy will once more have a location downtown, this time in Treasure Island Center (formerly the Macy's building). The new outpost is set to open in March, joining 18 existing locations across the metro area, and one more planned in Blaine. Read our coverage here.
- Tori Ramen (603 W. 7th St., St. Paul, toriramen.com) After closing last summer in the Summit-University neighborhood, Tori Ramen is back in St. Paul. It'll be opening soon in the former Chicago's Taste Authority on West Seventh.
- Pajarito (3910 W. 50th St., Edina, pajaritostp.com) The upscale St. Paul taqueria is opening a second location at 50th and France on March 19. The menu will closely resemble that of the original location: Mexican bistro fare such as soft shell crab tacos with watermelon, serrano chile and curry; shishito peppers with lime, soy and chipotle; and their popular shaved beef torta. Read our coverage here.
- Shake Shack ( The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove) The city of Maple Grove is considering plans to bring Minnesota's fourth Shake Shack to a revamp of this shopping center. The proposal awaits approval, with an opening date not yet announced.
- Pie & Mighty (3553 Chicago Av., Mpls., pieandmightymsp.com) Opening in time for Pi Day (3.14, get it?), this occasional pie pop-up -- they call it an "underground pie hookup spot -- is going brick and mortar. They'll have seasonal sweet pies in two sizes, plus slices and "lil' pies" on a first-come-frist-serve basis. Bootstrap coffee will wash them down.
- Parlour Truck (instagram.com/parlourcocktails) The famed smash burger that set off a Twin Cities two-patty revolution is about to take to the streets. The restaurant group Jester Concepts is launching a Parlour food truck by the end of February. The truck will park at breweries and distilleries throughout the Twin Cities, including Indeed Brewing, Tattersall Distilling, and Bauhaus Brew Labs. Chef Mike DeCamp hopes it'll eventually head to farther-flung reaches of the metro. On the limited menu: the Parlour Burger, fries, and salad. Read our coverage here.
- Vinai (instagram.com/parlourcocktails) Chef Yia Vang, of the pop-up Union Hmong Kitchen, will open his own restaurant in 2020. (He's currently in the fundraising phase). The restaurant is named after the refugee camp where he was born, and the restaurant's menu will be a tribute to his family and culture.
- Earl Giles Distillery (1325 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., earlgiles.com) The Minneapolis cocktail mixer and ginger beer company will open a distillery and production center later this year. The space will also be home to a 165-seat cocktail lounge with a 50-foot bar, a mezzanine for private events, and a kitchen with a 10-foot wood-fire oven for pizzas and other roasted bites. An indoor herb garden will provide garnishes for cocktails as well as botanicals for spirits like gin. And a gift shop will sell barware and Earl Giles products. Read our coverage here.
- Travail 3.0 (W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, travailkitchen.com) Travail's ownership trio pitched in to build a sleek, three-level, next-generation property across the street from their original restaurant. With construction almost complete, Travail's new home is expected to open in early March, with a basement bar having opened in mid-February. (In the meantime, they are hosting one last pop-up restaurant, Uffda, with chef Karyn Tomlinson, at 1930 Hennepin Av., Mpls., through Feb. 28).
- The Birdhouse (4153 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, thebulldogmn.com) The new comfort food spot, in the former Canton Garden, is expected to open in spring 2020.
- Dunkin' Donuts (Mall of America, dunkindonuts.com) The Mall of America, that magnet for fast-food chains, has landed a Dunkin’ outlet. (Dunkin’ is the doughnuts-and-coffee behemoth that inexplicably dropped the “Donut” from its name.) The opening is scheduled for sometime in 2020. Read our coverage here.
- The Grocer's Table (326 Broadway Av., Wayzata) A new cafe-market-bar combination by Lindsay Pohlad of the Pohlad family will open this year in Wayzata. A service counter will offer full breakfast, lunch and dinner items, and a bar will feature coffee (Chicago's Intelligentsia brand), beer and wine. A grab-and-go deli case will be stocked with both staples (chicken salad, mac-and-cheese) and items that change weekly or bi-weekly. Read our coverage here.
- Chicken Guy! (Mall of America, chickenguy.com) Food Network behemoth Guy Fieri plans to open an outlet of his Chicken Guy! mini-chain at the Mall of America in early 2020. The menu focuses on freshly prepared chicken tenders, which follow a brining formula that calls upon lemon juice, buttermilk, pickle brine and herbs. The chicken is pounded and breaded, and then fried or grilled. Read our coverage here.
- Green + the Grain (greenandthegrain.com) The popular build-your-own salad shop is adding two locations in St. Paul, one in Wells Fargo Place in the heart of downtown and the other in Lowertown's Great Northern Building. Read our coverage here.
- Sooki & Mimi (1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis) James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim and her husband/co-owner Conrad Leifur are opening a Mexican-inspired restaurant in the former Lucia's space. The menu will focus on the handmade heirloom corn tortillas that the couple have enjoyed during their frequent travels through Mexico. Expected to open summer 2020. Read our coverage here.
- Eleven Artisans (95 S. 10th St., Minneapolis) A brew pub is coming to the 1907-built Handicraft Guild Building and Assembly Hall in downtown Minneapolis. Adjacent to new development City Club Apartments, the Shea-designed Eleven Artisans is named for 11 female artists who practiced their craft in the building in the early 20th Century. The brew pub will offer craft beer, wine, cocktails, small pates and entrees. The space retains century-old wood trusses, high ceilings and an outdoor area for backyard games and music.
- Wafels & Dinges (60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com) A food truck easily spotted in New York City for being yellow as a taxi, is opening its first store outside the Big Apple, on Level 3 West of the Mall of America. Wafels refers to its Liège-style Belgian waffles, crisp with caramelized sugar. Dinges (Belgian for “whatchamacallits”) are the toppings: strawberries, fudge, “spekuloos” gingerbread cookies and more.
- Brick & Bourbon (12900 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, brickandbourbon.com) Overlooking Purgatory Creek Park, Brick & Bourbon will be located in the Elevate at Southwest Station Apartments currently under construction in Eden Prairie. It's the southwest metro's chance at menu items such as a candied bacon flight, chocolate cigars and Reuben soup in a crock.
- Pearl & the Thief (247 Chicago Av. S., Minneapolis, pearlandthief.com) Justin Sutherland is coming to Minneapolis. The “Top Chef” contestant’s Pearl and the Thief, a whiskey and oyster bar formerly in Stillwater, will be based out of the Moxy Downtown Minneapolis and Ironclad Residential building. Read our coverage here.
April 2020
March 2020
- Openings
- Stilheart Distillery & Cocktail Lounge (124 N. 3rd Av., Mpls.) A new North Loop cocktail room from a founder of Lawless Distilling will feature house-made spirits and Bittercube mixers. Opened March 2.
- Closings
- New French Bakery (2609 26th Av. S., Mpls., 612-455-7500, risebakingcompany.com) The New French Bakery, a staple on the local bread scene for nearly a quarter-century, is calling it quits. The closing date? “No later than Friday, March 6,” according to signs posted at the bakery’s retail outlet in south Minneapolis. There’s a simple reason for the closure: The bakery’s parent operation, now called Rise Baking Co., is discontinuing its fresh breads, with plans to concentrate on its wholesale frozen bread products. Read our coverage here.
- Big Daddy's BBQ (625 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-222-2516, bigdaddysbbq-stpaul.com) After announcing it would close at the end of 2019, the longtime barbecue spot has granted fans of its ribs a reprieve, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. It will now stay open until March 31, at which point the building in which it is housed will be developed into a mixed-use commercial and office space.
February 2020
- Openings
- Mango Mango Dessert (406 14th Av. SE., Mpls., mangomangodessert.com) An expanding franchise featuring Hong Kong desserts opened in Dinkytown Feb. 19. On the menu: fruit bowls with mango, snow white juice, red bean, black rice, durian and more; mochi; mille crepe cakes; egg custard; and bean paste soups.
- Basement Bar (4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com/basementbar) You can't go on one of Travail's signature dinner adventures in their new Robbinsdale complex until next month. But you can nosh and sip at the Basement Bar, which opened Feb. 19. Food and drink (including some nonalcoholic cocktails) are overseen by Creative Bar Director Nathaniel Smith.
- The Naughty Greek (225 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, thenaughtygreek.com) Angelo Giovanis has been in expansion mode since he first opened the Naughty Greek as a small St. Paul neighborhood restaurant on Snelling and Selby in 2016. The next year, he opened a larger location on University Ave. and Raymond Ave. In February 2020, he made the jump to Minneapolis, opening in the Capella Tower skyway. A truncated lunch-only menu features the restaurant’s signature gyros, salads and bowls. Read our coverage here.
- Wahlburgers (11852 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove , 763-494-5339, wahlburgers.com/maplegrove) The burger chain from chef Paul and his actor brothers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg has come to the northern 'burbs. Minnesota's first Wahlburgers outlet is at Mall of America.
- Yumi (400 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-207-6810, yumisushibar.com) The already bustling restaurant district along Selby Av. in St. Paul just keeps growing. The latest addition? A sushi restaurant and bar with enormous specialty rolls and cocktails crafted from Japanese spirits. Opened Feb. 3. Read our coverage here.
- Trax Burgers and Bar (525 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-524-1900, traxburgersandbar.com) Connected to the new Fillmore music hall in Minneapolis' North Loop, this gastropub is serving burgers, shareable appetizers, shakes and local beers and spirits. Chef David Fhima collaborated on the menu. The 80-seat space with communal bar and outdoor patio neighboring Target Field incorporates design elements that amplify its proximity to the city's newest music venue: vinyl records and vintage audio equipment. Opened Feb. 3.
January 2020
- Openings
- The Cocktail Room at 18th & Central (MSP Airport, Terminal 1, Concourse A, mspairport.com) If you’ve never been to Concourse A at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, you’re not alone. Now, you’ll have reason to make the trek. The Cocktail Room at 18th & Central, near gate A10, opened Jan. 24 The relaxed yet opulent bar — there’s a crystal chandelier — is inspired by Tattersall’s northeast Minneapolis cocktail room with a drink menu that reflects the popular distillery’s home base (located at 1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls., tattersalldistilling.com). Read our coverage here.
- Umami Fries (405 14th Av. SE., Minneapolis, umamifries.com) A Tulsa, Okla.-based food hall stall goes brick-and-mortar in Dinkytown, bringing its burgers, tacos and signature French fries topped with Asian flavors and ingredients, plus a vast selection of milk tea. Opened Jan. 11.
- True Stone Coffee Roasters (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, truestonecoffee.com) For years, the St. Paul roaster has been supplying coffee to local restaurants, including Salty Tart and Octo Fishbar, Tim McKee’s restaurant that anchors Market House Collaborative. This is the first consumer-facing business for the company, which is replacing the Salty Tart. Opened Jan. 24. Read our coverage here.
- Uptown Pizza (323 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-823-7203, uptownpizzampls.net) The longtime Lake and Grand pizza dive (it's been there since 1980) quietly closed last fall. Now, it's back with a new owner -- a former staffer who is reviving the original recipe.
- Unleashed Hounds & Hops (200 E. Lyndale Av., Minneapolis, unleashedhoundsandhops.com) is an indoor-outdoor dog park within a beer bar slated to open this coming winter. More than 10,000 square feet of space will be devoted to pups, including a leash-only bar, an off-leash area, and an outdoor bar and a playspace with a water feature. Opened Jan. 30. Read our coverage here.
December 2019
- Openings
- Tequila Butcher (590 W. 79th St., Chanhassen , tequilabutcher.com) More than 400 bottles of tequila and mezcal are the draw at this new restaurant, from the group behind Whiskey Inferno -- another deep-dive into a single spirit. Tacos and other Latin American dishes soak it all up.
- Reverie (1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis, 785-766-8150, reveriempls.com) The vegan food truck now offers a plant-based menu at a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Powderhorn Park. Nightly dinner service will eventually grow to include lunch and brunch. Opened Dec. 16.
- North Loop Galley (729 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, galleygrp.com) The Pittsburgh-based Galley Group opens its first Minneapolis food hall Dec. 16 in the Nordic, a new mixed-use development in the North Loop. Opening vendors are Ono Hawaiian Plates; Soul-Fu, serving southeast Asian and American Southern fusion; Wrecktangle Pizza, which brings Detroit-style pies to Minnesota; and Thigh Times Birdhouse, a chicken spot from the folks behind Funky Grits. Read our coverage here.
- Just/Us Restaurant (275 E. 4th St., St. Paul, justusmn.com) The chef collaborative moves to a new location in the former Golden’s Deli (and, briefly, Biergarten Germania), after it closed its Wabasha St. spot due to differences with the developer who bought the building.
- Asa's Bakery (3507 23rd Av. S., Minneapolis, asasbakery.com/) After two successful seasons of selling his naturally leavened breads, bagels and bialys to farmers market shoppers, Asa Diebolt is making the leap to a brick-and-mortar location. Asa’s Bakery is moving into a small defunct deli in the Corcoran neighborhood, not far from the Midtown Farmers Market. Along with sharing the kitchen with his fellow market tenant, the Kabomelette food truck, Diebolt will be activating the shop’s tiny retail footprint, with plans to operate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Read our coverage here.
- 801 Chophouse (801 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, 801chophouse.com/minneapolis/) The Denver-based chain has taken over the former Barnes & Noble that anchored RSM Plaza. The 11,180 square-foot-space is the chain's seventh location in the Midwest, and the company’s largest. Read our coverage here.
- Station 81 (214 4th St. E., St. Paul) The non-profit Appetite for Change takes over operations of the restaurant inside Union Depot. Read our coverage here.
- Simplicitea (272 Snelling Av., St. Paul) Simplicitea, from the owner of St. Paul’s Cleveland Wok, will have boba tea and coffee, finger foods and croissants, served in a yellow and orange-splashed cafe designed to resemble an indoor patio. In addition to a sculpture of a giant cup of boba tea (for Instagram, naturally), there’s a large pergola taking up a corner of the space, like something from a Palm Beach courtyard. Read our coverage here.
- Andy's Diner (1500 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, andysmgm.com) The proprietor of Andy’s Garage, one of Midtown Global Market’s original vendors, expands to a former Bruegger’s Bagels space two miles down the road. In addition to traditional pancake-and-egg breakfasts and burgers, the new spot has an expanded menu, with all-day breakfast that includes southwest style breakfast tacos, broasted chicken for takeout, and family-friendly meals that could serve four people for $60. Opened late December Read our coverage here.
- Wuollet Bakery and Coffeehouse (822 W. Lake St., Mpls., wuollet.com) A new concept for the Wuollet brand takes over the lease for the former Urban Bean space in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood. The coffeehouse offers elevated coffee from Chicago-based Intelligentsia Coffee, pastries from A Baker's Wife, breads from Wuollet and a cafe-style food menu. Opened in December. Read our coverage here.
- Closings
- JL Beers (24 University Av. NE, Minneapolis, 612-208-0400, jlbeers.com) After 6 years in northeast Minneapolis, the Fargo-based burger bar JL Beers has shuttered this location. "We had an amazing run and it’s tough seeing it all end," the owners wrote in a Facebook post. The restaurant's Burnsville location remains open. Read our coverage here.
- Mercado (2904 Lyndale Av. S., Minneapolis, 612-354-7408, mercadompls.com) After a nearly two-year run, the Jester Concepts restaurant closed on Dec. 31. The spot brought tacos, cocktails and coffee to the former Marché, in the Lime Apartments. Read our coverage here.
- Sanctuary (903 Washington Av. S., Minneapolis, sanctuaryminneapolis.com) Open since 2007, Sanctuary closed its doors after the New Year's Eve dinner service. The forward-thinking restaurant in downtown Minneapolis was known for its five-course, $35 tasting menu, which chef Patrick Atanalian used as a laboratory for his ever-changing menus. Read our coverage here.
- Salty Tart (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, saltytart.com) Salty Tart’s last location closed Dec. 31, after a series of transitions for the Twin Cities company in 2019 that saw the departure of its founder, Michelle Gayer. Here’s the good news. Salty Tart’s spot at MHC will go to True Stone Coffee Roasters, which is opening its first cafe. Read our coverage here.
- Supatra's Thai Cuisine (967 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-5859, supatra.com) The 15-year-old Thai restaurant closed on Dec. 28, according to an announcement on its website. Chef/owner Supatra Johnson will go on to teach cooking classes and cook for private and special events in 2020.
November 2019
- Openings
- Hyderabad House Biryani Place (3195 D Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth, 651-412-6660, facebook.com/HHPlymouth/) The Minnetonka Indian/Pakistani restaurant (11300 MN-7, Minnetonka, 952-767-3311, hhminneapolis.com) is bringing its classic rice and goat dish, curry and tandoori specialties to Plymouth. Opened Nov. 27.
- Pizza Karma (11611 Fountains Dr., Maple Grove, pizzakarma.com/ ) A second location of Raghavan Iyer's global-inspired pizzeria known for its tandoor-fired crust opened Nov. 18 in Maple Grove. The first is in Eden Prairie. In addition to pizza, the menu includes appetizers, salads, locally brewed beers, wines, sodas, a custom masala chai, and a mango frappe. Read our coverage here.
- Forgotten Star Brewing Co. (38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley, forgottenstarbrewing.com) Located in a former naval cannon factory, Forgotten Star Brewing Co. brings craft beer to a forgotten corridor north of the city. It’s Fridley’s first brewery, and it’s embracing its location’s past and present. The name refers to the stars on the building’s preserved brick smokestacks, which represent production awards the factory earned from the U.S. military during World War II. Those stacks come all the way down into the soaring, exposed-brick taproom, where they bookend brewer and co-owner Matt Asay’s equipment. Read our coverage here.
- ONE Fermentary & Taproom (618 N. 5th St., Mpls., fermentary.one) The North Loop takes another step toward all-out craft beer districthood with the opening of One Fermentary & Taproom. The brewpub is the brainchild of Sally Schmidt, a taproom enthusiast; Joe Alton, a founder of the Beer Dabbler and former editor-in-chief of the Growler magazine; and brewer Ramsey Louder. Both the name and the concept are meant to invite communities that historically have not felt at home in craft beer culture. Opened Nov. 16. Read our coverage here.
- Bar Brava (1914 N. Washington Av., Mpls., barbravamn.com) For Minneapolis’s first bar focusing entirely on natural wine, a long vacant historic building on the North Side (next to a notorious topless bar) has gotten a sleek remake. A four-page bottle list curated by Rice and Jill Mott runs from the high $40s on up. A Spanish-inflected menu from chef and co-owner Nick Anderson provides several shareable plates (think patatas bravas and Spanish tortilla) and a few entrees, like a seaside-evoking Catalan ramen with lump crab. Opened Nov. 15. Read our coverage here.
- Potluck (Rosedale Center 1595 MN-36, Roseville) Rosedale Center has swapped its first food hall concept, Revolution Hall, for a fresh food hall concept with a local bent: Potluck, named "after the beloved and time-honored Minnesota tradition." Revolution Hall closed in July after an 8-month run. Among the new vendors are Grand Ole Creamery, Smack Shack, Nordic Waffles and Burger Dive. Opened Nov. 12. Read our coverage here.
- Dampfwerk Cocktail Lounge (6311 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park, 612-460-8190, thedampfwerk.com) Dampfwerk Distilling, the German-style spirit-maker, has a new cocktail room as hot as the burn of a pear brandy drunk neat. Black walls surround a massive, black counter, with notches that hold and display the brand’s ornate bottles. Inside them are the fruit brandies, barrel-aged gin, aquavit and herbal liqueurs the Loeffelholz family is introducing to American sippers. If beer and brats is all you know about German drinking culture, think again. Opened in November. Read our coverage here.
- Celeste (26 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, 651-222-0848, celestestpaul.com/) A former St. Paul convent and conservatory has been reborn as a boutique hotel and bar. The parlor where guests visited the school is now a bar with cheeky drink names: Bad Habit, Resurrection and Sister Jane. Read our coverage here.
- Tattersall Distilling (1620 Central Av. NE., Minneapolis, 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com) Tattersall Distilling has added 7,000 square feet to its northeast Minneapolis headquarters. The new space is a barrel storage room, as well as an event space for both ticketed and private events. By doubling its barrel storage, Tattersall will focus on experimentation with its whiskey and other aged spirits. (The local spirit-maker is also opening a cocktail room at MSP Airport, Terminal 1 near Gate A, slated for January 2020.)
- Eddington's (Northstar Center skyway, eddingtons.jimdo.com/) Eddington's is back. The soup-and-breadsticks operation was a fixture to several generations of downtown Minneapolis skyway diners, until it closed a few years ago. A new iteration has popped up in the Northstar Center. The quick-service setup is following a format similar to the one that made it such a noon-hour stalwart, complete with a roster of soups and complimentary bread sticks. Read our coverage here.
- Brick & Bourbon (119 5th Av. S., St. Cloud, brickandbourbon.com) With locations in Stillwater and Maple Grove, and another on the way in Eden Prairie, this comfort food-and-craft cocktail restaurant continues its expansion to St. Cloud.
- Closings
- Piggy Bank (2841 Hennepin Av. S.) Can a restaurant location really be cursed? Piggy Bank, which occupied the location in Uptown formerly known as Lotus, Game Sports Bar, Salsa à la Salsa, Boneyard, and Old Chicago, has called it quits. Burgers, vegan bar food, games and choose-your-own music was supposed to solve the problems at this troubled spot. Its tenure fell just shy of a year. Closed Nov. 19. Read our coverage here.
- Union Depot Bar & Grill (214 4th St. E., St. Paul, 651-393-5503, uniondepotgrill.com/) The restaurant inside Union Depot is changing hands. Appetite for Change, a Minneapolis nonprofit with a focus on food, will take over the restaurant and catering operations, which will have a new name: Station 81. It reopens Dec. 6. Read our coverage here.
- O'Gara's (Snelling & Selby Aves., St. Paul) From the time they announced the demolition of their legendary St. Paul bar in early 2018 until now, Kris and Dan O'Gara believed they would reopen in a new building nearing completion on the same spot. But, no matter how many times they ran the numbers — or looked at other ways to increase profitability — onerous local and state regulations made long-term success unlikely, Dan O'Gara said in November. So they decided to darken the iconic O'Gara's sign for good. Read our coverage here.
- Rojo Mexican Grill (921 Nicollet Mall, rojomexicangrill.com) The downtown Minneapolis location of Rojo Mexican Grill closed on Oct. 31. It’s the second closure this year for the Michael McDermott-run chain. The Rojo at Southdale closed earlier this year. A previous incarnation in the North Loop closed in 2016 But this doesn’t necessarily spell the end for the brand. A sign posted on the door on Nicollet Mall says the closure is temporary, while the restaurant moves into a “future location” in spring 2020. Read our coverage here.
- Num-Mi Vietnamese Kitchen & Grill (405 14th Av. SE., Minneapolis, 612-886-2407, num-mi.com/) The proprietors of this Dinkytown Vietnamese spot announced on Facebook they will be closing Nov. 1 (or when inventory runs out). "Although the business was doing very well, we have decided to focus our attention back onto our 2 young kids," they wrote in the announcement. Taking its place will be Umami Fries, a Tulsa-based Asian fusion restaurant.
- Kitchen in the Market (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-568-5486, kitcheninthemarket.com) Molly Herrmann’s commercial kitchen, cooking classes and private event space ends its run Dec. 13. It’s still possible to sign up for its signature “Cooking the Market” classes until early December. Read our coverage here.
October 2019
- Openings
- Estelle (1806 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, 651-330-9648, estellestp.com/) The food at this highly promising St. Paul newcome is inspired by an extended trip that chef/co-owner Jason Hansen took through Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. “No one is really doing Portuguese or Spanish food in the Twin Cities,” he said, and so he’s emphasizing those traditions – and other Mediterranean flavors – on his appealing menu, which focuses on small-ish plates with prices that stay south of $17. Opened Oct 2019. Read our coverage here.
- La Michoacana Purépecha (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-353-6104, lamichoacanapurepecha.com) The purveyor of Mexican fruit-studded Popsicles known as paletas, is moving into the Midtown Global Market. The East Lake shop’s second location will bring to the market 50-plus flavors of homemade paletas, more than 30 flavors of ice cream, yogurt, aguas frescas, shakes, Mexican-style sweet corn, chicharrones and more. Opened in October. Read our coverage here.
- Baldamar (1642 Country B2 West, Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com) Randy Stanley, owner of 6Smith (294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 6smith.com), is in expansion mode. After finding success on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, Stanley has turned his attention to the parking lot at Rosedale shopping center, where he built Baldamar, a “modern American” steakhouse, placing it in a new building adjacent to the mall’s just-opened Von Maur department store. Opened Oct. 16. Read our coverage here.
- The Block Food + Drink (7008 Hwy. 7, St. Louis Park) The Craft and Crew Hospitality Group (the folks behind Stanley’s Bar Room, the Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar and more) is adding another dog-friendly spot to their repertoire. Check out the "pawtio," a year-round outdoor patio with heated floors and a dog food menu. For the humans in the room: creative, boozy shakes made with frozen custard. Opened Oct. 8. Read our coverage here.
- Snack Bar (800 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis) Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, the couple behind 112 Eatery, Burch Restaurant and Bar La Grassa, have taken over the former Be'Wiched Deli space in the North Loop, where they've opened a wine bar and lounge with pizza by the slice. The new spot next to Bar La Grassa opened October 6. Read our coverage here.
- Thr3 Jack (729 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, thr3jack.com) This golf-focused bar and restaurant is now open in the North Loop with six state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators.The 200-seat restaurant and bar occupies more than 9,000 square feet of space in the Nordic, a 10-story, mixed-use complex. The space also includes a 50-seat patio. They're offering elevated twists on bar food and classic comfort foods, as well as modernized takes on country club classic tipples and no-proof cocktails. Opened October 7. Read our coverage here.
- Bonchon (406 14th Av. SE., Minneapolis, 612-286-1700, bonchon.com) The Korean fried chicken wing chain has opened a fourth Twin Cities spot. The Dinkytown location joins a Bonchon in Uptown Minneapolis, Maple Grove and Mall of America. Opened October 4.
- Thirty-Six Cafe (949 Grand Av., St. Paul) This Thai-inspired dessert cafe features honey toast and other “brick toast” creations topped with matcha butter or chocolate candy. But the dish that has been keeping co-owners Macy Lee and Soua Vang slammed since they opened, is the soufflé pancakes. Custardy, fluffy cakes made by separating the egg whites and yolks before putting them back together, can reach up to 2 inches in thickness. Opened in October. Read our coverage here.
- Monkey Temple Tandoori Grill and Alehouse (272 Snelling Av., Suite 200, St. Paul, 651-330-1617, monkey-temple-tandoori-grill-and-alehouse.business.site) Owned by the family behind Minneapolis’ Himalayan Restaurant, this pub fuses Indian flavors with American and British bar food, by Nepalese chef Sumit Shrestha. Streaky bacon naan is a spin on the BLT. Chicken wings are flavored with biryani spice. Poutine is topped with black lentil daal. Read our coverage here.
- Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit (272 Snelling Av., Suite 100, St. Paul, 651-300-1503, hothandspie.com) Tara Coleman, chef/owner of Hot Hands (the name is a nod to how much heat a baker’s hands have been trained to withstand), lives down the street from the bakery she opened in September. Coleman’s pie list spans from traditional (apple, pumpkin) to the indulgent cookie pie — essentially gooey dough baked into a crust. There’s also classic chicken pot pie. Her buttery biscuits are the canvas for jams or more elaborate fillings, notably avocado, frizzled shallots and a runny egg for a decadent breakfast sandwich that requires a fork and knife. Read our coverage here.
- Provision Community Restaurant (2940 Harriet Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-208-0461, provisioncommunity.org) is a pay-what-you-can dinner spot slated to open in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood of Minneapolis by the end of August. The food, served family-style, will be donated from the Good Acre, Co-op Partners Warehouse, local farms and restaurants -- and the menu will change according to what's available each day. Read our coverage here.
- Closings
- Urban Bean (822 W. Lake St., Minneapolis) A new concept for the Wuollet brand takes over the lease for the former Urban Bean space in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood. The cafe closed in October. Read our coverage here.
- Funky Grits (805 E. 38th St, Minneapolis) After a stint at 38th and Chicago, the soul food shop has shut down. Owner Jared Brewington cited staff turnover and the rising cost of wages for the closing. But he's already working on a new venture — a community cafe — around the corner (3751 Bloomington Ave.). The cafe will have meeting spaces for the neighborhood and a scaled down menu more in line with typical coffee shop fare -- sweet treats, Peace coffee drinks, light lunch. Read our coverage here.
- Libertine (3001 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis) Calhoun Square has lost a tenant – and it’s a big one. Libertine served its last meal Sunday, Sept. 29, closing its doors following brunch service. Parasole Restaurant Holdings was nearing the end of a 10-year lease on the space and decided to wind down early with the end of its rooftop patio season. Read our coverage here.
- Seventh Street Social (2176 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-330-4688) St. Paul restaurant Seventh Street Social will transition from a full-service restaurant to an event center later this year. The owners announced in a Facebook post that by doing so they will be "filling the need of such a space in the area." The restaurant's last day of service was September 29.
- The Dough Room (300 Superior Blvd., Wayzata) Alex Dayton's pizza and pasta destination closed suddently in October, just short of a year in business. It was Dayton's first time running a kitchen solo, after honing his pasta technique at San Francisco’s Flour and Water and designing the pastas as part of the opening team of Tenant (in Minneapolis), learning pizza from the Red Wagon Pizza Co. team, and studying butchery with an apprenticeship at the Seward Community Co-Op. Read our coverage here.
September 2019
- Openings
- Hope Breakfast Bar (1 Leech St., St. Paul, hopebreakfast.com/) It doesn’t have to be morning for bacon to be delicious. Restaurateur Brian Ingram (he started Cargo Food Authority and Bus Stop) is banking on that with the opening in mid-September of Hope Breakfast Bar, an all-day breakfast and brunch place in a former firehouse in St Paul. Enjoy a pork flight, carrot cake pancakes and “Bruncho’s” (sunny side up egg-topped nachos) from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar (730 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, 612-208-0706, junnorthloop.com) After a sprinkler system malfunction flooded the restaurant last fall, North Loop's Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar is finally open again. Owner and chef Jessie Wong has brought back its beloved dim sum, along with handmade dumplings and more. “Our team has been working diligently for many months to get the restaurant ready to serve our customers the great Szechuan food we know they have been missing,” Wong said. “We couldn’t be more excited to reopen the doors and welcome them back.” Read our coverage here.
- Borough (730 N. Washington Av., Minneapolis, 612-354-3135, boroughmpls.com) After a week-long remodel, Borough has reopened with more banquettes, softer colors, a captains’ table partition and a semi-private dining space. Food-wise, executive chef Mike DeCamp’s menu is focusing more on small plates, with a weekend trolley wheeling those dishes throughout the dining room. Animal butchery is another highlight, as well as a new chef’s tasting menu. “As we approach our 7th anniversary, we saw an opportunity to delight guests and make a few updates we’ve had on our wishlist,” said Brent Frederick, owner of Jester Concepts.
- Graze Provisions + Libations (520 N 4th St. Minneapolis, grazenorthloop.com) The new small-scale food hall in the North Loop, is marking its official grand opening on Friday, Sept. 6. Tenants include a brick-and-mortar (and churros-focused) outlet for MidNord Empanadas food truck called MidNord Empanadas & Churros; Flagsmash, another food truck, is setting up shop for its taco-burrito-quesadilla format; Lu’s Restaurant, a sibling to Lu’s Sandwiches, will be featuring banh mi-inspired burgers and rice-noodle bowls; and a coffee- and pastries-centric outpost of St. Louis Park’s Honey and Rye Bakehouse. Read our coverage here.
- Closings
- Sweet Chow (116 N 1st Av., Minneapolis) in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis has quietly closed after an 18-month run. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Sweet Chow has permanently closed its doors,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We thank you all for your support. We have enjoyed our time with you at Sweet Chow. Ciao.” Read our coverage here.
- It's Greek to Me (626 W Lake St, Minneapolis) After 37 years of serving dolmades, skordalia, spanakopita and shish kebob, It’s Greek to Me quietly closed its doors on September 9. The restaurant had anchored the northeast corner of Lake St. and Lyndale Av. in south Minneapolis since 1982. Read our coverage here.
- Chicago's Taste Authority (603 W. 7th St., St. Paul) Chicago's Taste Authority has closed its St. Paul location. The restaurant, housed in a refurbished 1924 Pullman train car on West Seventh, specialized in Chicago-style hot dogs, pizza and sandwiches. The original Minneapolis location (3101 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis, 612-729-5507, ) will remain open. Read our coverage here.
August 2019
- Openings
- Vann (4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, vannrestaurant.com) After cooking at top restaurants in Denver and Seattle — as well as the Bachelor Farmer and Tilia — Twin Cities native Erik Skaar has transformed a former barbecue joint with Lake Minnetonka views into Vann. The focus is on what he calls the “lesser-known, but more delicious” sustainable gifts from the sea: abalone, cuttlefish, sea urchin and wolffish, along with seasonal, local ingredients. Opened August 2019. Read our coverage here.
- Marla's Caribbean Pop-up (4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, vannrestaurant.com) Marla's, that beloved capsaicin chapel, shuttered its location in south Minneapolis in June. But it's back in business every Wednesday at Animales Barbeque Co. (1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-400-2153) the food truck outside of Able Seedhouse & Brewery in northeast Minneapolis. (And if spicy food isn't your fancy, Animales does a any other day of the week.) Read our coverage here.
- Lucky Cricket (1607 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-206-6830, luckycricket.com) the Chinese restaurant and tiki bar from Twin Cities-based TV star Andrew Zimmern, has reopened at St. Louis Park’s West End. The restaurant closed abruptly over July 4th with a note on social media that it was undergoing a remodel. The closure was supposed to last two weeks, but stretched closer to two months. Read our coverage here.
- The Vine Room (756 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-300-3534, thevineroom.co) is bringing wine flights, local beer and upscale snacks with a “contemporary California vibe” to Mainstreet in Hopkins, beginning Aug. 16. Read our coverage here.
- Taberna Street Tacos (3126 West Lake St., Minneapolis, tabernatacos.com) is now open and offering $3-$4 tacos, 70-inch TVs, games and a patio overlooking Bde Maka Ska (aka Lake Calhoun).The fast-casual restaurant from co-owners Chris Corlett & Tryg Truelson also offers a cocktail menu and all day happy hour on Sundays.
- Arnie's (11455 20th St. N., Lake Elmo, 651-505-9059, royalclubmn.com) The Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo (formerly 3M’s Tartan Park) has a completely redesigned golf course -- and a new restaurant. Now open, it’s called Arnie’s after Arnold Palmer, who designed the original course with Annika Sörenstam. Par Caterers is behind the new full-service restaurant with an outdoor patio that overlooks Horseshoe Lake. Daily lunch and dinner will offer walleye, salmon, Southern fried chicken and more.
- Closings
July 2019
- Openings
- Bap and Chicken (1328 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-333-0929, bapandchicken.com) Formerly a manager at familiar locales around the Twin Cities, John Gleason has opened his first restaurant as executive chef, and he’s drawing from his Korean culture. Bap and Chicken, which is now open for dinner and starts lunch service on Monday, Aug. 19, features rice (“bap”) topped with veggies, proteins and sauces, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken. Opened July 2019.
- Bacon Social House (700 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis, baconsocialhouse.com) a Denver-based restaurant with a menu heavy on -- you guessed it -- bacon is now open in the Thresher Square building in downtown Minneapolis. While that porky delight is the restaurant's namesake, owners promise plenty of non-bacon options, including vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free dishes. Read our coverage here.
- Enji (2943 Girard Ave. S, Minneapolis, 612-353-6104, enjimpls.com) an Asian fusion restaurant and night club has taken over the former Scena Tavern in Uptown. Owned by Gene Suh (Lyndale Tap House, the Fremont, Hammer & Sickle), Enji offers Thai drunken noodles by day and bottle service by night. Opened July 2019.
- Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks (3088 White Bear Av., Maplewood, 651-243-1000, tonomn.com) quietly opened mid-July in Maplewood, and will host a grand opening July 27. Owner Antonio "Tono" Gambino's family runs Frank and Andrea, a cheesesteak and pizza joint with locations in Dinkytown and in the downtown Minneapolis skyway. Read our coverage here.
- Rose Street Cafe (882 W. 7th St., St. Paul) Acclaimed baker John Kraus and his wife, Elizabeth Rose, owners of Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie, have taken over the ground floor of the old Schmidt brewery beer hall in St. Paul. The pair have turned the space into Rose Street Cafe, an all-day breakfast and pastry cafe, as well as a flagship production facility and “Bread Lab." Sadly, they have closed MN Slice, their pizza stand in the nearby Keg and Case Market. Read our coverage here.
- Trattoria Mucci's (901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, muccisitalian.com) After playing coy for many weeks, Tim Niver confirmed that the former home of Meyvn in Uptown Minneapolis would be a second outpost of his St. Paul red sauce Italian joint, Mucci's. Now that Minneapolis location, dubbed Trattoria Mucci's is up and running at the corner of Lake Street and Bryant Avenue. Read our coverage here.
- Closings
- Ziadi's Mediterranean Cuisine (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis) Ziadi’s Mediterranean Cuisine, the full-service restaurant and bar anchoring Midtown Global Market has closed. The Moroccan restaurant with “elegant” cooking, according to the Star Tribune, had a short run, having launched only this past January. Husband-and-wife owners Hassan Ziadi and Samlali Raja still operate Moroccan Flavors, the market counter they opened in 2016 (920 E. Lake St., 612-345-4722, moroccanflavorsmpls.com). Closed July 2019. Read our coverage here.
- Haskell's Wine Bar (901 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, 612-333-2434, haskellswinebar.com) While the Haskell's liquor store on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis is still open, the adjacent wine bar closed in early July. Read our coverage here.
- Corner Table (4537 Nicollet Av., Minneapolis, 612-823- 0011, cornertablerestaurant.com) The dinner-only restaurant with a sterling reputation will close after a 15-year run in south Minneapolis. What began as a farm-to-table restaurant run by Scott Pampuch, later came under the ownership of Nick Rancone and chef Thomas Boemer (now of Revival). Most recently, the kitchen was helmed by Karyn Tomlinson, who won the annual Grand Cochon in 2018. Corner Table will close at the end of July. Read our coverage here.
- Revolution Hall (Rosedale Cente 1595 MN-36, Roseville, revhallrosedale.com) Revolution Hall, the updated spin on food courts operated by Craveable Hospitality Group, shuttered in early July. According to a release, it will be replaced by “a new concept featuring local vendors and a new experience.” Read our coverage here.
- Kafe 421 (421 14th Av. SE., Minneapolis, 612-623-4900, kafe421.com) After 16 years in business, Dinkytown's Kafe 421 is closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day is July 31. The affordable and approachable bistro is the work of Georgia Sander and her daughter, Antigoni Sander. It has been a reliable respite for University of Minnesota faculty and staff, students, visiting parents and nearby residents, and a warmly hospitable alternative to the neighborhood’s wide swath of fast-casual restaurants. Read our coverage here.
- Snuffy’s Malt Shop (244 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-690-1846, snuffysmaltshops.com/) The restaurant known for its malts, fries and burgers will close July 25 after being open since 1983. Dana Bach, vice president of marketing for the 1950s-style diner restaurants, attributed the closing to rising rent and property tax and compliance issues with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Read our coverage here.
- Breaking Bread Cafe (1210 W. Broadway Av., Minneapolis, 612-529-9346, breakingbreadfoods.com) a nonprofit job-training cafe in north Minneapolis, has closed temporarily to retool its service and menu. Read our coverage here.
June 2019
- Openings
- Benedict's (10 E. Center St., Rochester, benedictsrochester.com) The Wayzata diner from executive chef Mike Rakun opens its second location in the new Hilton Rochester. Breakfast, lunch, brunch "morning cocktails" and happy hour are on the menu at the skyway-accessible, daytime-only spot, designed by Shea, Inc. Opened June 2019.
- Bootstrap Coffee Roasters (432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul, 651-528-7543, bootstrapcoffeeroasters.com) The coffee wholesaler has opened its first retail store in St. Paul. The 2,800-square-foot daytime spot has a coffee bar, a classroom for coffee education, and the company’s main production roaster, plus a patio and backyard. Opened June 2019.
- Burger Dive at Tony Jaros River Garden (2500 Marshall St. NE., Minneapolis, 612-789-9728) Can magic happen twice? Smack Shack founder Josh Thoma transformed the 1029 Bar when he started making lobster mac and cheese in that northeast Minneapolis dive. Now, he and chef Nick O’Leary are taking over another watering hole’s kitchen, this time calling it Burger Dive. Read our coverage here.
- Falls Landing (1223 4th St. S., Cannon Falls, 651-829-1138, fallslandingmn.com) J.D. Fratzke (Strip Club Meat and Fish) has opened a supper club inside Artisan Plaza, a food hall in Cannon Falls, Minn. He is taking on the roles of culinary director and executive chef for the entire market, which will eventually consist of five different operations. Opened June 2019. Read our coverage here.
- Magic Noodle (1337 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-369-6688, magicnoodleusa.com) You can see the hand-pulled noodles being stretched from a window between the kitchen and the dining room at this new Chinese restaurant on University Av. The noodles come in five signature bowls (Taiwanese tomato and beef brisket soup; Chongqing spicy noodle soup) and a handful of fried noodle entrees. Opened June 2019.
- Prieto Taqueria Bar (701 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-428-7231, prietotaqueria.com) Chef and owner Alejandro Castillon Prieto has opened a new taqueria in the former Hasty Tasty. Opened June 2019. Read our coverage here.
- Treats Cereal Bar & Boba (770 Grand Av., St. Paul, treatsmn.com/) Breakfast becomes dessert at this new cereal bar, with several flavors of sweet flakes on tap. Cereal can also be used to top soft serve ice cream or be incorporated into shakes. Bubble tea is also on offer. Opened June 2019. Read our coverage here.
- Closings
- Bistro La Roux (9372 Lexington Av. NE., Circle Pines, 763-717-8288, bistrolaroux.com) Last chance for alligator bites. The Cajun restaurant, from the proprietors of the Cajun to Geaux food truck, closed June 29. “2019 was not a very good year for us,” said co-owner Lori Glover. “We did not intend to not finish out, but it’s a hard business.”
- Marla's Caribbean Cuisine (3761 Bloomington Av. S., Minneapolis, 612-724-3088, marlascuisine.com) After 14 years in south Minneapolis, the owner of Marla’s Caribbean Cuisine decided to close the restaurant due to business differences with the real estate developer who bought the building in 2017. But she promised it wouldn't be the end of the road for Marla Jadoonanan’s jerk chicken. She hopes to be back up and running in a new location before long. The south Minneapolis shop closed in June 2019. Read our coverage here.
- Salty Tart (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-528-6215, saltytart.com) After announcing , James Beard-nominated Michelle Gayer is stepping away from the attention-grabbing bakery she founded in 2008.“It’s time for a break,” she said. “I need to leave. I need to stop doing this, you know?” Gayer may be leaving, but the Salty Tart isn’t going anywhere. Tim McKee, who invited Gayer to open a bakery/cafe in his Market House Collaborative in St. Paul’s Lowertown, is taking over and has hired pastry chef Adrienne Odom. Read our coverage here.
- Sporty's Pub & Grill (2124 Como Av. SE, Minneapolis) After 56 years in business, southeast Minneapolis dive bar Sporty's Pub has closed its doors. The Southeast Como spot was a beloved hangout for University of Minnesota students. Another bar, Como Tap is slated to take its place, according to a sign on the door.