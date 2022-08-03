Kua is back

Kua, the popular Mexican bites-and-drink collaboration between chef Gustavo Romero and the Travail team, is back. Originally a short-lived pop-up in 2019 at Travail's temporary Minneapolis location, the collaboration is moving to the basement of its Robbinsdale restaurant (4134 Hubbard Av. N., travailkitchen.com).

After the initial collaboration, Romero went on to open Nixta with his wife and partner, Kate Romero. The takeout-only restaurant and tortilleria (1222 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., nixtampls.com) became one of the most popular openings of the pandemic.

Now the powerhouse teams are reuniting Aug. 17-Oct. 1 for an 11- to 13-course dinner of modern Mexican fare with optional drink pairings. Tickets are available online and start at $69; order yours at travailkitchen.com.

A fresh face for former Boludo space

The popular Market at Malcolm Yards restaurant Abang Yoli is expanding to Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis in the former Boludo/Birdie space that became available when Boludo moved around the corner. The restaurant is the work of chef Jamie Yoo, whose résumé highlights include time spent working for chefs like Bryan Voltaggio and Gavin Kaysen. The stand quickly grew in popularity for its Asian mix of flavors and comforts like a gochujang-topped fried chicken sandwich and grilled cauliflower with chili crunch and Asian mayo. Look for a fall opening.

Top Ten Liquors taps well known chef for new wine bar

Longtime Twin Cities chef JD Fratzke will be behind the upcoming Wineside in Minnetonka. The onetime Strip Club Meat & Fish chef will serve as the food director and buyer for Wineside, a wine bar, restaurant and boutique grocery store from the team behind Top Ten Liquors. The menu will consist of shareable plates and 100 wines by the glass. Fratzke and team are aiming for a fall opening at 1501 Plymouth Road.

Dine with top chefs

A sweepstakes is reuniting local star Gavin Kaysen and his mentor Daniel Boulud to raise money for a culinary mentorship program. Anyone who donates to the foundation Ment'or can purchase an entry into a drawing for the chance to fly to New York City and have a meal with Kaysen and Boulud in the test kitchen of Boulud's restaurant Daniel. The trip for four includes an "interactive" 12-course tasting menu and wine pairing, hotel and airfare. To enter, go to alltroo.com/sweepstakes/mentor before Sept. 12; the winner is announced Sept. 28.

Local authors up for cookbook awards

The International Association of Culinary Professionals has announced finalists for its 2022 awards, and three cookbooks with local ties are nominated; winners will be announced this fall.

Baking Sweet and Savory, Confections and Desserts: "Zoë Bakes Cakes: Everything You Need to Know to Make Your Favorite Layers, Bundts, Loaves, and More," is the latest from the busy Zoë François (Ten Speed Press), who has added TV personality to her résumé.

Food Issues and Matters: "The Perennial Kitchen: Simple Recipes for a Healthy Future," by Beth Dooley, chef, prolific cookbook author and Star Tribune contributor (University of Minnesota Press).

Food Photography and Styling: "Death & Co. Welcome Home" by local writer Nick Fauchald and Alex Day, David Kaplan, Devon Tarby and Tyson Buhler, with photography by Dylan Ho and Jeni Afuso (Ten Speed Press).

Time's running out for State Fair entries

Competitive and creative home cooks have less than a week to register for the blue-ribbon recipe contest series at the State Fair. Would-be participants need to register by Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. (entries aren't due until Aug. 20). The seven new contests are: Low-to-No-Sugar Showdown, Great Chocolate Cake Contest, Supreme Sourdough Bread Contest, Blue Ribbon Best Peanut Butter Cookie Contest, Blue Ribbon Best Cream Pie Contest, Energy Bars & Power Balls Recipe Contest and the Salad Bowl Tournament. For contest rules and more details on each category, go to blueribbongroup.net; registration is done through the fair at mnstatefair.org (under "Participants"). Winners will be on display in the Creative Activities Building through the run of the fair.