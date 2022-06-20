MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating how two people ended up dead in a rural Vernon County home.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the sheriff's office received a call about 8:45 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious death in rural Coon Valley. Emergency responders found two bodies in the home.
The sheriff's office hasn't released the names of either person pending notification of family. Sheriff John Spears said the public is not in danger.
