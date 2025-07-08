Residents still shaken a day after federal authorities march through Los Angeles' MacArthur Park

LOS ANGELES — Hector Velasquez was playing cards with friends at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles early Monday when a young man with a megaphone walked through announcing federal agents were on their way. Another man drove past in a car, shouting out the window, ''Immigration is coming!''
The people in Velasquez's group who did not have legal status scattered. Others with U.S. citizenship — like Velasquez — lingered to see what would happen.
Two hours later, federal authorities and National Guard troops arrived, with guns and horses. By then, the park that is normally bustling with vendors was mostly empty. Activists had also spread word about the raid on social media.
After sweeping through the park, the convoy that included armored vehicles left as suddenly as it had arrived, Velasquez said.
He described the scene Tuesday as he once again sat in the park playing cards — this time only with those who were citizens.
''I thought this was like a war,'' said Velasquez, who was reminded of his home country of El Salvador. ''Only in war do you see the tanks.''
The Department of Homeland Security wouldn't say what the purpose of the operation was, why it ended abruptly, or whether anyone had been arrested. The agency said in an email that it would not comment on ''ongoing enforcement operations.''
But local officials said it seemed designed to sow fear. Mayor Karen Bass planned a Tuesday afternoon news conference to outline how Los Angeles will challenge what she says are unlawful immigration raids.