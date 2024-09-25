Residents of northern Israel's largest city face Hezbollah fire and brace for the worst

With fear of a looming wider war, Meller said Haifa has opened 110 public shelters for the roughly 40% of the city's population that doesn't have access to a bomb shelter in their homes or apartment buildings, mostly older structures. Those shelters are equipped with air conditioning, generators, water and wireless internet, he said, adding that the municipality was prepared to use more than a dozen underground parking lots should the need arise. ''Haifa is ready,'' he said.