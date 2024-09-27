Residents of a small Mississippi town respond to a scathing Justice Department report on policing

The department said its investigation of Lexington is part of a broader effort to crack down on unconstitutional policing at small and mid-size police departments in the South. Last week, it announced it was opening a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi, where several officers were convicted in the torture of two Black men in a racist attack that included beatings, repeated use of Tasers and assaults with a sex toy before one of the victims was shot in the mouth.