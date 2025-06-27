Residents express amazement after seeing fireball streak across the southern sky

ATLANTA — More than 200 people across a half-dozen southern U.S. states have now reported witnessing a mysterious object streak across the sky on Thursday, and the nation's space agency now believes it was a remarkably bright meteor known as a bolide.
Most sightings of the streak of light and fireball came from Georgia and South Carolina around 12:30 p.m., according to a report from the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Georgia.
Here's what to know about the object:
Pieces of meteor believed to be on ground in Georgia
NASA determined that it was about the size of a shopping cart as it streaked through the sky. Scientists were able to track the meteor's path after analyzing eyewitness accounts, images from cameras and data from satellites and weather radar.
The meteor was first spotted over Oxford, Georgia, as it moved southwest across the sky, according to Bill Cooke, a scientist at NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office in Huntsville, Alabama.
It broke apart over the small community of West Forest, Georgia, ''unleashing an energy of about 20 tons of TNT,'' Cooke said in a statement. That created booms heard by many residents in the area.
The meteor falling to the ground was detected by multiple weather radars, and many meteorites are believed to be on the ground in the Blacksville, Georgia area, NASA said.