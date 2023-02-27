Two people were killed in a predawn residential fire over the weekend in western Wisconsin, officials said.
A caller told 911 about 5:20 a.m. Sunday about a duplex being on fire just south Menomonie on 410th Avenue, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.
A neighbor and family members attempted to rescue two occupants, but the Medical Examiner's Office declared them both dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
Officials have yet to give a preliminary indication about the cause of the fire and have not released the victims' identities.
