Two people were killed in a predawn residential fire over the weekend in western Wisconsin, officials said.

A caller told 911 about 5:20 a.m. Sunday about a duplex being on fire just south Menomonie on 410th Avenue, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.

A neighbor and family members attempted to rescue two occupants, but the Medical Examiner's Office declared them both dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials have yet to give a preliminary indication about the cause of the fire and have not released the victims' identities.