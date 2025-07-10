Rescuers search for missing crew from Red Sea attack as US alleges Yemen rebels 'kidnapped' them

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rescuers searched Thursday for more than a dozen crew members who went missing after Yemen's Houthi rebels sank a ship in the Red Sea as the United States alleged the group may ''have kidnapped'' those on board.
The Houthis released dramatic footage of the sinking of the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned Eternity C, which the rebels targeted with gunfire and explosive drones for hours, killing at least three crew members.
The attack on the Eternity C, as well as the sinking of the bulk carrier Magic Seas after another attack Sunday, represent a new level of violence being employed by the Houthis after a months of holding their fire in a campaign they tie back to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, a new possible ceasefire in that war — as well as the future of talks between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's battered nuclear program — remain in the balance. The Houthis said that they fired a missile at Israel on Thursday morning, which the Israeli military said that it intercepted.
US warns Houthis may have ‘kidnapped' survivors
A statement from the European Union naval mission in the Red Sea said the crew of the Eternity C included 22 sailors, among them 21 Filipinos and one Russian, as well as a three-member security team. Rescuers on Wednesday recovered five Filipinos and one Indian.
Three people also were killed during the hourslong attack on the ship, the EU force said, and their nationalities weren't immediately known.
In footage released by the Houthis, a rebel can be purportedly heard on a VHF radio transmission offering those on board the ability to flee the sinking vessel. However, it wasn't clear if any more crew fled and what happened to them.