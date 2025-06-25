World

Rescuers retrieve body of Brazilian hiker who fell from Indonesian volcano

Indonesian rescuers on Wednesday retrieved the body of a Brazilian hiker who died after falling from the ridge of a volcano, officials said.

The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 4:40PM

SEMBALUN, Indonesia — Indonesian rescuers on Wednesday retrieved the body of a Brazilian hiker who died after falling from the ridge of a volcano, officials said.

The 26-year-old Juliana Marins fell on Mount Rinjani on the island of Lombok. The retrieval took at least five hours due to the rocky and steep terrain and foggy weather.

''With this stretcher, it takes quite a long time,'' said Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency.

Indonesian authorities confirmed her death on Tuesday after the rescuers reached and examined the body, which was found using a thermal drone after four days of intensive searches complicated by terrain and weather.

Millions in Brazil followed the rescue efforts. Indonesian authorities and the rescuer team met with Marins' family to explain the process.

''It turns out that the family can be very accepting of the situation and conditions faced,'' Syafii said.

Mount Rinjani, Indonesia's second-tallest peak, is a popular destination for trekkers.

___

Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

about the writer

about the writer

ROSIDIN and EDNA TARIGAN

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Trump says US and Iranian officials will talk next week as ceasefire holds

card image

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding on Wednesday while U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that U.S. and Iranian officials will talk next week, giving rise to cautious hope for longer-term peace even as Tehran insisted it will not give up its nuclear program.

World

Trump wraps participation in a NATO summit far chummier than the tense meetings of his first term

World

A battered Iran faces an uncertain future after its grinding war with Israel