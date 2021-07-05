ST. PAUL, Minn. — Emergency responders pulled a man from the Mississippi River early Monday morning.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported officers found the man in the water near Raspberry Island just before 3 a.m. His foot was trapped under a log. Paramedics and the Ramsey County Water Patrol Unit unit freed him.

He told the paramedics that he had been talking with a woman and she may have been in the water with him but he was unable to them any details about her and later told them he was on drugs.

The paramedics took him to Regions Hospital for an evaluation.