WARSAW, Poland — Authorities in Poland's southern coal mining region say rescuers helped by sniffer dogs and drones are looking for any people who might have been inside a disused building parts of which collapsed Friday.
A wall and some floors of the multi-storey building belonging to a mining-related company in Myslowice collapsed around 4 p.m. local time (1400GMT), city authorities said. It was unclear what had caused the collapse.
A spokeswoman for Myslowice Town Hall, Natalia Wypior, said no traces of people have been found in the rubble, but the search will continue as the building, which she said was disused, will be gradually taken to pieces.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Virus lockdown gives Venice a shot at reimagining tourism
In Venice, a city famous for being visited by too many and home to too few, children's play now fills neighborhood squares, fishermen sell their catch to home cooks, and water buses convey masked and gloved commuters to businesses preparing to reopen.
World
Coronavirus caution: Go out but 'let's not have a party'
Australians headed out to eat for the first time in weeks Saturday, but the reopening of restaurants, pubs and cafes came with a warning: don't overdo it.
World
Tetsuko Itagaki, AP Tokyo linchpin for decades, dies at 96
Tetsuko Itagaki, who was a secretary for five AP Tokyo bureau chiefs from 1958 until she retired in 1989, has died in Tokyo. She was 96.
World
Truck collision on Indian highway kills 23 migrant workers
At least 23 migrant workers were killed early Saturday when a truck they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in northern India, an official said.
World
Asia Today: India overtakes China in number of cases
India's confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed China's, with the Health Ministry on Saturday reporting a spike to 85,940 infections and 2,752 deaths.