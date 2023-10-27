600315261

Rescued Alaskan sea otter pups now home in Minnesota Zoo

Minnesota is now home for two sea otter pups rescued in Alaska. The two female pups turned over to Alaska SeaLife Center were transported by Minnesota Zoo staff to Apple Valley in a cargo plane in October. The pups are receiving round the clock care by zoo staff and will eventually join the three males living at the zoo. The older pup of the two females, now named Denali, is estimated to be between four and five months old. She was found Kenai, Alaska, over 5 miles up the Kenai River from the ocean. The younger pup, Nuka, is estimated to be seven weeks old. An Alaska SeaLife Center staff member was on a recreational fishing trip in Homer, Alaska, when she witnessed pod of orcas attack the pup and its mother. The mother never resurfaced. Because the pups are so young, zoo staff is actively working on grooming the ottters' coats with towels, combs and hairdryers. The blubber less animals typically swim in water as cold as 30-degrees, and a having healthy, water repellant coat the most essential key to their survival.