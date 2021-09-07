EDINA, Minn. — Police in a Minneapolis suburb said Tuesday they have recovered the body of a 2-year-old girl who was the subject of more than 18-hour search after she apparently wandered away from her family on her own.

Edina police said earlier that Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed had been missing since about 5 p.m. Monday. She was last seen near Rosland Park in Edina.

A search of the park continued overnight. Members of the Hennepin County Water Rescue team located the girl's body about 1 p.m. Tuesday in water adjacent to the park.

Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said more than 150 people participated in the search, including first responders from Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Richfield, Rogers, Savage and St. Louis Park. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Task Force I also aided in the search.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.