WASHINGTON — Republicans win US Senate majority, seizing control of the chamber for the first time in 4 years.
Republicans win US Senate majority, seizing control of the chamber for the first time in 4 years
Republicans win US Senate majority, seizing control of the chamber for the first time in 4 years.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 5:08AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican John James wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 10th Congressional District.