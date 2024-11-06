Wires

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 5:08AM

WASHINGTON — Republicans win US Senate majority, seizing control of the chamber for the first time in 4 years.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

