Republicans urge Donald Trump and Elon Musk to end their feud

WASHINGTON — As the Republican Party braces for aftershocks from President Donald Trump's spectacular clash with Elon Musk, lawmakers and conservative figures are urging détente, fearful of the potential consequences from a prolonged feud.
At a minimum, the explosion of animosity between the two powerful men could complicate the path forward for Republicans' massive tax and border spending legislation that has been promoted by Trump but assailed by Musk.
''I hope it doesn't distract us from getting the job done that we need to,'' said Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Washington state. "I think that it will boil over and they'll mend fences''
Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, was similarly optimistic.
''I hope that both of them come back together because when the two of them are working together, we'll get a lot more done for America than when they're at cross purposes,'' he told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night.
Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, sounded almost pained on social media as Trump and Musk volleyed insults at each other, sharing a photo composite of the two men and writing, "But … I really like both of them.''
''Who else really wants @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump to reconcile?'' Lee posted, later adding: ''Repost if you agree that the world is a better place with the Trump-Musk bromance fully intact.''
So far, the feud between Trump and Musk is probably best described as a moving target, with plenty of opportunities for escalation or detente.