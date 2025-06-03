Republicans target Nashville's mayor for his response to immigration arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Congressional Republicans are investigating Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's response to federal immigration arrests during hundreds of traffic stops over several days in May.
Rep. Andy Ogles is leading the charge, pitting the Republican who represents part of the Democratic-leaning city against a progressive mayor who has criticized immigration officials after they arrested nearly 200 people in the greater Nashville area.
The dayslong presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents sent chills through well-known Nashville immigrant neighborhoods. Many Republicans, meanwhile, applauded ICE's enforcement focus in the city.
Republicans have criticized Nashville officials for publicly documenting interactions between local authorities and federal immigration agents on an official city government website. Some of the entries included authorities' names before city officials removed them. They have also blasted O'Connell for promoting a fundraiser for families affected by the ICE activity.
O'Connell has said the arrests caused long-lasting trauma for families and were led by people who don't share Nashville's values of safety and community.
Here is a look at the ICE activity and its fallout.
The arrests
ICE has said that it arrested 196 people alongside the Tennessee Highway Patrol during a weeklong effort in and around Nashville. ICE said 95 had criminal convictions, were facing criminal charges or both, but didn't provide a more detailed breakdown, including the type of crimes. It said about 30 had entered the country after previously being deported, some of whom are included in the 95.