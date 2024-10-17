ATLANTA — Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules.
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 11:30PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules.