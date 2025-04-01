Republicans reject Speaker Johnson's effort to block parents in the U.S. House from proxy voting

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson endured a decisive defeat Tuesday after he staged an unusually aggressive effort to squash a proposal for new parents in Congress to able to vote by proxy, rather than in person, as they care for newborns.
Nine of his own Republicans joined all Democrats in rejecting his plan, 206-222, in a dramatic vote.
It was a high-profile setback for the speaker, who rarely exercises the power of his gavel in such a determined way as he did trying to prevent the bipartisan plan from two new mothers — Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Colorado.
‘‘Very disappointed,‘’ Johnson said after the vote. He canceled the rest of the week’s session, sending lawmakers home. ‘’We’ll regroup.‘’
The outcome registered a sizable win for the moms — and dads and others who supported them — who showed no signs of dropping their campaign as they force the House to consider their proxy-voting plan, which has support from a majority of House colleagues. Some 218 lawmakers backed their effort, signing on to a so-called discharge petition to force their proposal on the House floor for consideration.
“If we don’t do the right thing now, it’ll never be done,” said Luna, who gave birth to her son in 2023.
Pettersen, with a diaper over her shoulder and 4-month-old son Sam in her arms, stood on the House floor and pleaded with colleagues to turn back the GOP leadership’s effort to stop their resolution.
‘‘It is unfathomable that in 2025 we have not modernized Congress,‘’ she said. ‘’We’re asking you to continue to stand with us.‘’