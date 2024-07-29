The National Republican Congressional Committee has added GOP candidate Joe Teirab to its 2024 Young Guns leadership program, further signaling the importance of Minnesota's Second Congressional District seat to national Republicans this cycle.

The announcement comes as Teirab essentially has a clear path to take on swing district Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in November, now that attorney Tayler Rahm has suspended his campaign to work as former President Donald Trump's senior advisor in Minnesota.

"Extreme House Democrats' border, crime and cost of living crises wrecked Americans' safety and security," NRCC Chair Richard Hudson said in a statement. "Fortunately, these Republican candidates are already well on their way to running winning campaigns that will grow our House majority in November."

National Republicans have counted Craig as one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Congress this year and in previous cycles. She narrowly won her reelection bid by just over 2 points against GOP candidate Tyler Kistner in 2020, and by just over 5 points in a rematch with Kistner in 2022.

Going on the NRCC's Young Guns list will help Teirab put his campaign in the spotlight and give him more access to fundraising, communications and online strategy. Teirab's campaign reported raising nearly $700,000 in the second quarter.

Said Teirab, in a statement: "Our message is resonating with voters, and people are taking note. Folks are tired of politicians that say one thing and do another during an election year. Angie Craig has a lot of explaining to do for all her party-line votes that put Minnesotans at risk — and if you're explaining, you're losing."

"We are feeling very confident in our ability to take back this seat and help grow the Republican majority in the House."

Before the NRCC weighed in on the race, Rahm may have posed an obstacle for Teirab. It would have all but likely resulted in a messy primary between them.

Rahm, a political newcomer, had won the Republican endorsement over Teirab and had strong grassroots conservative support behind him. That support may continue even though he has exited the race, because his name will likely still appear on the primary ballot. Some of Rahm's supporters have said they still plan to vote for him or will sit out the primary.

Rahm would not say if he would back Teirab when asked earlier this month.

The NRCC applauded Rahm's decision to suspend his campaign and "put the team first" so Republicans could unite around Teirab to challenge Craig.



